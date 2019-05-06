Morning Briefing: Readers disagree with Kentucky Derby decision to disqualify Maximum Security

Cora told El Nuevo Dia, “Puerto Rico is very important to me. During the winter, I spent a lot of time back home, visiting my family and friends. Unfortunately, we are still struggling, still fighting. Some people still lack basic necessities, others remain without electricity, and many homes and schools are in pretty bad shape almost a year and a half after Hurricane María struck. Even though the United States government has helped, there’s still a long road ahead and that is OUR reality. I’ve used my voice on many occasions so that Puerto Ricans are not forgotten and my absence [from the White House] is no different. As such, at this moment, I don’t feel comfortable celebrating in the White House.”