UCLA outlasts Michigan in 12 innings to stay alive in super regional

UCLA took the fastest route during its last trip to the College World Series in 2013, winning five games in a row to sweep the regional and super regional en route to a perfect postseason and national championship.
“It usually doesn’t go that way,” Bruins coach John Savage said Friday night.
No kidding. This postseason, top-ranked UCLA has scratched and clawed to stay alive. Facing elimination for the fourth time Saturday against third-seeded Michigan at Jackie Robinson Stadium, the Bruins battled again, storming back from a two-run deficit before taking the lead on a dropped fly ball in the top of the ninth.
But nothing has been easy for these Bruins, and Michigan — playing as the home team — forced extra innings before UCLA prevailed, 5-4 in the 12th.
The teams meet again Sunday at 6 p.m. for a winner-take-all Game 3 in the Los Angeles super regional.
After squandering a bases-loaded opportunity with no outs in the 11th, the Bruins took advantage of some more charity in the 12th. Pinch-hitter Jake Moberg reached on an error, Michigan’s fifth of the night, to lead off the inning, then came around to score when Kevin Kendall laced a double into the gap in right-center.
Closer Holden Powell, who blew the ninth-inning save opportunity but earned the win after a career-long five-inning, one-run outing, issued a leadoff walk in the bottom half but then retired the last three Wolverines.
The Bruins sit on the doorstep of the College World Series, one win from going back to Omaha for the first time since that title-winning season six years ago.
For most of Saturday night, though, it didn’t look like they would get there.
But after entering the top of the ninth tied at 3-3, UCLA caught a wave of breaks. Michigan right-hander Jack Weisenburger walked Ryan Kreidler with two out. Then Kreidler stole second.
Chase Strumpf lifted a high fly ball down the left field line. Michigan’s Christan Bullock got under it, and even used both hands to try and put it away. But the ball bounced off the mesh of his glove and hit the grass, allowing Kreidler to score.
The lead didn’t last long, though, as Michigan’s Jimmy Kerr lined a leadoff double into left off Powell and scored on a sacrifice fly to force extra innings. The Wolverines almost walked it off too, but Joe Donovan had a two-out fly ball die at the wall.
UCLA’s early lead didn’t last long either. The Wolverines tied it 1-1 in the bottom of the first, then surged in front in the second on Donovan’s two-run homer.
But UCLA starter Jack Ralston settled down, allowing three runs in six innings. Meanwhile, a UCLA offense that a week ago had been so opportunistic slowly started to chip away.
Michael Toglia led off the sixth with a walk, advanced to third on a balk and passed ball, then scored on a single from Jack Stronach. Michigan made a pitching change, pulling right-handed starter Jeff Criswell in favor of redshirt freshman Isaiah Paige of La Verne Damien High, who ended the sixth.
Toglia finally tied it 3-3 two innings later, taking Paige deep the other way with a solo home run — his team-leading 17th of the season — to lead off the eighth.