UCLA Sports

Charisma Osborne and Michaela Onyenwere lead No. 10 UCLA to victory over USC

UCLA guard Charisma Osborne plays against Washington on Feb. 7. Osborne finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in the Bruins’ 93-51 win over USC on Friday.
(Ted S. Warren / Associated Press)
By Joe Reedy
Associated Press
Charisma Osborne recorded the ninth triple-double in UCLA history, Michaela Onyenwere scored 30 points and the 10th-ranked Bruins made a season-high 16 three-pointers in their 93-51 victory over USC on Friday night at Pauley Pavilion.

Osborne had 18 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in 34 minutes. The sophomore is the seventh player in program history to have a triple-double and first since Japreece Dean against Yale in November 2019.

Onyenwere scored at least 30 points for the fifth time in her career and second this season. The senior forward made a career-high six three-pointers and was 11 of 19 from the field.

Lindsey Corsaro added 14 points, including going four of five from beyond the arc, as UCLA (14-4, 12-4 Pac-12) posted its highest margin of victory over its crosstown rival since 1999 and won both regular-season games against the Trojans for the first time in three seasons.

Alissa Pili led USC (10-11, 8-10) with 18 points and Jordyn Jenkins scored 14.

This was the final game for both teams before next week’s Pac-12 tournament.

The Bruins led 14-11 at the end of the first quarter before breaking it open in the second, outscoring the Trojans 29-12 to extend their lead to 20 at halftime. UCLA made seven of nine from beyond the arc in the quarter. Osborne had 11 points during a 17-2 run, including three three-pointers.

UCLA closed the game by scoring the final 12 points.

Big picture

USC: The Trojans have lost their last three games by an average of 30.3 points.

UCLA: This is the sixth straight season the Bruins have won at least 12 games in conference play.

Up next

The conference tournament in Las Vegas. USC will open play Wednesday, while UCLA will get a first-round bye as one of the top four seeds before its first game Thursday.

UCLA Sports
Joe Reedy
