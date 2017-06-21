Uber announced it is enabling passengers to tip its U.S. drivers with a tap on its ride-hailing app for the first time, part of a push to recast itself as a company with a conscience and a heart.

The tipping option has long been available in the app of Uber rival Lyft.

Uber also announced that riders will be charged by the minute if they keep a driver waiting more than two minutes. And it's reducing the time that riders have to cancel a ride without being charged a $5 fee: The new window will be two minutes after summoning a driver, rather than five minutes.

The moves were the first step in what Uber is billing as "180 days of change" for its U.S. drivers. It did not say what was planned during the rest of the campaign.