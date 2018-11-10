Essential Arts: A director's vision for MOCA, a dance for joy, a John Cage opera

Klaus Biesenbach has taken over as director at Los Angeles’ Museum of Contemporary Art in a period of great turmoil for the museum. He sat down with The Times’ Deborah Vankin to talk about the future. His main goal, he tells her, is “alignment” — “to develop a vision for the museum and then align the board and the staff and all the other constituencies” behind that. He is also pondering free admission for the museum — but isn’t ready to commit to anything yet. Los Angeles Times