Fifteen months after Beyoncé was first unveiled as a headliner, the superstar finally took the Coachella stage Saturday night. Beyoncé not only made history as the first woman of color to headline the festival solo, but her performance even inspired a new name for the nearly 20-year-old event: #BeyChella. Just like her guest list for the evening, which included her husband, Jay-Z; her sister, Solange; and her former Destiny’s Child bandmates, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, her set list was equally eclectic, spanning from recent hits like “Mi Gente” to Destiny’s Child throwbacks like “Say My Name.”