Behind its laid-back image, Coachella aggressively protects its trademark

What do Whole Foods and Sean "Diddy" Combs have in common? They both recently learned not to mess with the suffix "chella."

A few weeks before this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, the Palm Desert Whole Foods announced an upcoming concert and tasting event that it dubbed Wholechella.

Soon after, the store had heard from festival lawyers. "We had to change the name," said Christy Jeziorski, the Palm Desert location's marketing manager. They went with the Pre-Fest Beer Garden.

Not long after, rapper and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs was forced to change the name of his upcoming Bermuda Dunes bash. Originally dubbed "Combschella," it will now be known as Combs Fest.

Like rap festival Hoodchella and movie festival Filmchella before them, Wholechella and Combschella found themselves the focus of attorneys who handle the powerful and particular trademark enforcement of festival promoter Goldenvoice, which owns the rights to the use of the word Coachella.

You could call them Lawyachella, but then you'd hear from them yourself.

The legal actions are in stark contrast to the laid-back marketing messages Coachella conveys. "The live-music experience — it's tribal. It's communal," DJ Jason Bentley says in one Coachella promo, painting the festival as an oasis of freedom that supports carefree, youthful rebellion.

READ MORE