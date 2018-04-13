Beyoncé, the Weeknd and Eminem will be the main attractions at the multi-day concert, set to run April 13-15 and again April 20-22 at Indio's Empire Polo Club, along with Sza; Vince Staples; Odesza; Tyler, the Creator; Migos; Kygo; Cardi B; and Post Malone, whose bleary hip-hop smash "Rockstar" spent eight weeks atop Billboard's Hot 100.
Stacked with rappers, DJs and R&B singers, the bill for this year's Coachella — widely regarded as the country's most prestigious music festival — represents the culmination of a slow creep for the hugely lucrative event, which made its name (and hundreds of millions of dollars) bringing bands like Tool, the Black Keys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers to a picturesque desert expanse about two hours east of Los Angeles.
In recent years the show has looked beyond those alternative-rock roots, pulling in Top 40-friendly acts such as Drake and Calvin Harris. But it always put one or two guitar-clutching types atop the bill: Jack White and AC/DC in 2015, for example, or the reunited Guns N' Roses in 2016; last year, Radiohead headlined Coachella for the third time.
Behind its laid-back image, Coachella aggressively protects its trademark
|Randall Roberts
What do Whole Foods and Sean "Diddy" Combs have in common? They both recently learned not to mess with the suffix "chella."
A few weeks before this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, the Palm Desert Whole Foods announced an upcoming concert and tasting event that it dubbed Wholechella.
Soon after, the store had heard from festival lawyers. "We had to change the name," said Christy Jeziorski, the Palm Desert location's marketing manager. They went with the Pre-Fest Beer Garden.
Not long after, rapper and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs was forced to change the name of his upcoming Bermuda Dunes bash. Originally dubbed "Combschella," it will now be known as Combs Fest.
Like rap festival Hoodchella and movie festival Filmchella before them, Wholechella and Combschella found themselves the focus of attorneys who handle the powerful and particular trademark enforcement of festival promoter Goldenvoice, which owns the rights to the use of the word Coachella.
You could call them Lawyachella, but then you'd hear from them yourself.
The legal actions are in stark contrast to the laid-back marketing messages Coachella conveys. "The live-music experience — it's tribal. It's communal," DJ Jason Bentley says in one Coachella promo, painting the festival as an oasis of freedom that supports carefree, youthful rebellion.