Coachella 2018: As fans head to Indio, will the weekend be about music or escapism?

Beyoncé, the Weeknd and Eminem will be the main attractions at the multi-day concert, set to run April 13-15 and again April 20-22 at Indio's Empire Polo Club, along with Sza; Vince Staples; Odesza; Tyler, the Creator; Migos; Kygo; Cardi B; and Post Malone, whose bleary hip-hop smash "Rockstar" spent eight weeks atop Billboard's Hot 100.
Stacked with rappers, DJs and R&B singers, the bill for this year's Coachella — widely regarded as the country's most prestigious music festival — represents the culmination of a slow creep for the hugely lucrative event, which made its name (and hundreds of millions of dollars) bringing bands like Tool, the Black Keys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers to a picturesque desert expanse about two hours east of Los Angeles.
In recent years the show has looked beyond those alternative-rock roots, pulling in Top 40-friendly acts such as Drake and Calvin Harris. But it always put one or two guitar-clutching types atop the bill: Jack White and AC/DC in 2015, for example, or the reunited Guns N' Roses in 2016; last year, Radiohead headlined Coachella for the third time.
Music festivals rarely last long enough to navigate generational shifts.
But the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which launches its 19th installment on Friday and runs over the next two weekends at Indio's Empire Polo Club, has more or less pulled it off.
Promoters have widened its music offerings to better grapple with social issues such as lineup representation and have also had to learn to navigate logistical headaches such as harassment and substance abuse. In turn, Coachella has transitioned from a scrappy Gen X rock outing to a perpetually sold-out fixture of late-millennial life in SoCal.
What do Whole Foods and Sean "Diddy" Combs have in common? They both recently learned not to mess with the suffix "chella."
A few weeks before this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, the Palm Desert Whole Foods announced an upcoming concert and tasting event that it dubbed Wholechella.
Soon after, the store had heard from festival lawyers. "We had to change the name," said Christy Jeziorski, the Palm Desert location's marketing manager. They went with the Pre-Fest Beer Garden.