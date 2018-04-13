Coachella 2018: As fans head to Indio, will the weekend be about music or escapism?

Beyoncé, the Weeknd and Eminem will be the main attractions at the multi-day concert, set to run April 13-15 and again April 20-22 at Indio's Empire Polo Club, along with Sza; Vince Staples; Odesza; Tyler, the Creator; Migos; Kygo; Cardi B; and Post Malone, whose bleary hip-hop smash "Rockstar" spent eight weeks atop Billboard's Hot 100.

Stacked with rappers, DJs and R&B singers, the bill for this year's Coachella — widely regarded as the country's most prestigious music festival — represents the culmination of a slow creep for the hugely lucrative event, which made its name (and hundreds of millions of dollars) bringing bands like Tool, the Black Keys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers to a picturesque desert expanse about two hours east of Los Angeles.

In recent years the show has looked beyond those alternative-rock roots, pulling in Top 40-friendly acts such as Drake and Calvin Harris. But it always put one or two guitar-clutching types atop the bill: Jack White and AC/DC in 2015, for example, or the reunited Guns N' Roses in 2016; last year, Radiohead headlined Coachella for the third time.