From left: Sage Chavis, Genessa Gariano, Lydia Night and Maxx Morando of the Regrettes. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

When the spirited, local punk-leaning pop band the Regrettes last played a major Southern California festival, things didn't go as planned. Performing at a multiday event last fall in San Pedro, the band's teenage lead singer, Lydia Night, was attacked mid-performance by a woman in a superhero costume who managed to work her way onto the stage.

"Someone invaded my safe space in an aggressive manner and that is absolutely not OK," Night wrote on Instagram after the incident. It's believed by the band that the woman mistook Night for someone else and that she had been incorrectly led to believe Night had come between her and her boyfriend.

Last month, in the offices of her label, Warner Bros. Records, Night reflected on the act of aggression and how it affected her thinking about her vulnerability onstage. She also noted that she was still surprised how it all went down, almost dumbfounded that the whole thing was a case of mistaken identity and not something reflective of today's divisive political climate.