Samantha Bee is the lone woman on the list of Emmy nominees for variety talk series. On her TBS show “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” she bravely and loudly voices her opinions about politics and the stew of controversial current events that have riveted the world this year, but she didn’t feel brave on Emmy nominations morning. She was literally hiding (“like a total chicken”) at the hair salon, getting her roots done with a head full of tinfoil, while her staff livestreamed the nominations in the office.
How does this kind of validation feel?
I felt a great sense of happiness, and then I regretted that move [of going to the salon] because everyone was celebrating at the office, and I haven’t seen them yet. The Champagne is flowing. It’s a good day for a million different reasons, but I’m so happy that our Puerto Rico special was nominated.
Like Laurie Metcalf, Pamela Adlon survived scandal to hear her name called on Emmy-nominations morning.
Adlon earned a nod for lead actress in a comedy series for her work on FX’s “Better Things,” which she also created.
Although she was first recognized by the Television Academy last year for her “Better Things” performance, a second nomination was in question because of her association with troubled comedian Louis C.K.
Netflix’s “Wild Wild Country,” about an Oregon religious group — sex cult? — led by the Indian mystic Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, snagged an Emmy nomination Wednesday for documentary series. It is executive producer Mark Duplass’ first Emmy nomination.
But at home in his pajamas, shortly after learning of the award nomination, Duplass seemed mostly pleased for series directors Maclain Way and Chapman Way.
You seem so calm, business as usual today…
TV writer Megan Amram’s plan to win an Emmy is now in full swing after receiving two Emmy nominations for her short form comedy series, “An Emmy for Megan.”
Amram — whose writing credits include “The Good Place,” “Parks and Recreation” and “Silicon Valley” — created the web series in April with the purpose of getting the Television Academy’s attention for Emmy consideration.
“It worked,” she tweeted Thursday morning after the nominations were announced.
Emmy voters remembered how much they loved Tatiana Maslany and Ted Danson, didn’t have much patience for “Twin Peaks” and finally embraced Trevor Noah’s vision for “The Daily Show.”
Yes, Emmy nominations day wouldn’t be complete without the annual airing of grievances, globally trademarked as Snubs and Surprises, though given the depth of choices available to voters, a “snub” isn’t really a snub, a word that implies an active rebuff. What we’re talking about are more like omissions. Unless it’s Jimmy Fallon. Then, yes, dude was snubbed, even after going on an apology tour for tousling Donald Trump’s hair.
But this year’s slate of nominations showed a little bit more creativity than the past, even if some of the choices were a little bit odd. (Nominating a record five “Saturday Night Live” cast members for a so-so season that often found the ensemble shunted aside for guest players is just bizarre.)
Thirty-six actors and actresses earned Primetime Emmy nominations on Thursday for work they did in front of the camera.
The new performance-category faces include TV veterans, such as late-night host James Corden and “Saturday Night Live” fixtures Aidy Bryant and Kenan Thompson, who all had nominations in off-camera roles in previous years. (Likewise, many of these other first-timers have been Emmy-nominated before for non-performer categories.)
Rising stars Issa Rae (“Insecure”), Tiffany Haddish (“SNL”) and Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) also received recognition, as did Strahovsi’s costar and onscreen husband, Joseph Fiennes.
Netflix dethroned HBO, the longtime king of Emmy nominations, Thursday by hauling in 112 Emmy Awards nominations — the most of any network.
HBO, which has been the industry leader for nearly two decades, came in second with 108 nominations. However, HBO’s ambitious “Game of Thrones” scored the most nominations of any series in television with 22, including in the most coveted category of outstanding drama.
In the wake of the tragic deaths of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade earlier this year, an even brighter media spotlight has shone on mental health issues, particularly depression and suicide — which gives even more resonance to Jessica Biel’s mother with ambiguous, violent tendencies, in USA Network’s “The Sinner.”
On Thursday, Biel was nominated for an Emmy for lead actress in a limited series for her role as Cora — a complex character who is not only entertaining to play, she says, but has given her a vehicle to address some pretty weighty and topical issues.
Where are we catching you this morning and how did you find out you were nominated?
Donald Glover and Bill Hader are putting the multi into multihyphenate.
The two earned five Emmy nominations apiece Thursday morning.
Glover earned nods for lead actor in a comedy series, directing for a comedy series, and writing for a comedy series — all for his sophomore season of FX’s “Atlanta.”
Bill Hader stepped into the Emmy spotlight Thursday with “Barry,” the show he co-created with Alec Berg. It earned multiple nominations, including for comedy series and lead actor in a comedy series. Hader plays the title character — a former Marine turned hit man who follows a mark from the Midwest to Los Angeles, where he gets bitten by the acting bug.
Where were you when you found out the good news?
I’m in a hotel in Hamilton, outside of Toronto shooting “IT 2.” We were up all night shooting. I had gone to the gym [and] was eating breakfast and then my phone started blowing up. I was so tired and turned around that I forget that today was Thursday and Emmy nominations. Not that I don’t care.