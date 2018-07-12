Laurie Metcalf earned an Emmy nomination for supporting actress in a comedy series for her work on "Roseanne." (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Some actresses are as good as gold, but Laurie Metcalf is something even better. She’s good as Teflon.

The decorated actress, who has taken home two Tony Awards and an Oscar nomination in the past two years, just earned another feather in her cap — this one maybe the most unlikely of all.

After the ABC revival of “Roseanne” was canceled in the wake of racist tweets by its eponymous star, Roseanne Barr, Emmy prospects looked grim for the cast members left behind.