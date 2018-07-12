Some actresses are as good as gold, but Laurie Metcalf is something even better. She’s good as Teflon.
The decorated actress, who has taken home two Tony Awards and an Oscar nomination in the past two years, just earned another feather in her cap — this one maybe the most unlikely of all.
After the ABC revival of “Roseanne” was canceled in the wake of racist tweets by its eponymous star, Roseanne Barr, Emmy prospects looked grim for the cast members left behind.
“Queer Eye’s” Jonathan Van Ness scored his second Emmy nomination Thursday morning — and he “can't even,” as one of his famous taglines goes.
Bonus? Van Ness is basking in the glory of four more nominations for Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” which features the hairstylist guru in all his fabulous splendor.
Van Ness, along with Erin Gibson, Kate Lilly, Matt Mazany and Ross Buran, is nominated for Funny or Die’s “Gay of Thrones,” for which he is an executive producer. Van Ness was previously nominated in 2016 for his work on the series.
For the first time in eight years, “Modern Family” will not compete for an Emmy for outstanding comedy series come September.
The long-running ABC half-hour show, which has won five times for comedy series, was shut out of the race when nominations were announced Thursday morning.
This year saw a sleuth of newcomers invade the category, including HBO’s “Barry” and Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which earned 13 and 14 nominations, respectively.
“Game of Thrones,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Westworld” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” collected the most Emmy Award nominations on Thursday morning.
Meanwhile, the platform breakdown saw streaming giant Netflix oust premium cable channel HBO from the top of the nominations tally. Netflix racked up 112 nods while HBO earned 108. Trailing were broadcaster NBC with 78 nominees and cable network FX with 50.
“It’s been another record-breaking year with more than 9,100 entries in 122 unique categories for the initial nomination round of voting,” Television Academy Chairman and CEO Hayma Washington said in a statement. “The continued growth of the industry has provided opportunities for acclaimed new programs to emerge, while allowing last season’s breakthrough programs to thrive.”
Anthony Bourdain was nominated posthumously for an Emmy in the outstanding informational series or special category Thursday morning, giving him a chance to earn his fifth TV honor come September.
CNN’s “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” notched a total of six nominations for 2018, five of them in Creative Arts Emmy categories.
Since 2010, the celebrity chef and world traveler had earned four Emmy statues for the show along with a host of nominations in various categories for it, “The Taste” and “Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations.”
The nominations for the 2018 Emmy Awards were announced today in Los Angeles. The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place Sept. 17 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost.
Sandra Oh’s first headlining TV role in BBC America’s “Killing Eve” has yielded her first lead actress in a drama Emmy nomination — and a place in history.
Oh’s nomination Thursday carries an added layer of distinction because it makes her the first person of Asian descent to be nominated in the category in the 70-year run of the award show.
At a time when Hollywood is reckoning with calls for greater inclusivity, the historic aspect of Oh’s nomination serves as another sobering reminder of the industry’s deep-rooted diversity problem.