Meanwhile, the platform breakdown saw streaming giant Netflix oust premium cable channel HBO from the top of the nominations tally. Netflix racked up 112 nods while HBO earned 108. Trailing were broadcaster NBC with 78 nominees and cable network FX with 50.

“It’s been another record-breaking year with more than 9,100 entries in 122 unique categories for the initial nomination round of voting,” Television Academy Chairman and CEO Hayma Washington said in a statement. “The continued growth of the industry has provided opportunities for acclaimed new programs to emerge, while allowing last season’s breakthrough programs to thrive.”