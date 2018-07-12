Ted Danson was nominated for best lead actor in a comedy series for his work on the sophomore series "The Good Place." (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Emmy voters remembered how much they loved Tatiana Maslany and Ted Danson, didn’t have much patience for “Twin Peaks” and finally embraced Trevor Noah’s vision for “The Daily Show.”

Yes, Emmy nominations day wouldn’t be complete without the annual airing of grievances, globally trademarked as Snubs and Surprises, though given the depth of choices available to voters, a “snub” isn’t really a snub, a word that implies an active rebuff. What we’re talking about are more like omissions. Unless it’s Jimmy Fallon. Then, yes, dude was snubbed, even after going on an apology tour for tousling Donald Trump’s hair.

But this year’s slate of nominations showed a little bit more creativity than the past, even if some of the choices were a little bit odd. (Nominating a record five “Saturday Night Live” cast members for a so-so season that often found the ensemble shunted aside for guest players is just bizarre.)