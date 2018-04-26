2018 complete summer movies list

A native New Yorker's first trip to Asia is complicated by her longtime boyfriend's status as one of Singapore's most desirable bachelors and his judgy mother. With Constance Wu, Gemma Chan, Lisa Lu, Awkwafina, Henry Golding, Sonoya Mizuno, Chris Pang, Jimmy O. Yang, Ken Jeong, Michelle Yeoh. Written by Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim, based on the novel by Kevin Kwan. Directed by Jon M. Chu. Warner Bros. | Read more