2018 Summer Movie Sneaks Guide

With “Avengers: Infinity War” upon us, so is summer movie season. And thankfully, there’s not just another glut of superhero movies on the horizon (even though there’s plenty of that too thanks to “Deadpool 2,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” etc.) There’s family films (“Incredibles 2” for those still craving a bit of a superhero fix). And then there are comedies (“Crazy Rich Asians”). Or about horror à la the next “Purge” film? This year, there’s even a healthy dose of documentaries on a wide host of subjects ranging from Whitney Houston to Mister Rogers. Can’t keep track of it all? Thankfully, The Times’ film team is here to help.

Alden Ehrenreich takes over for Harrison Ford in "Solo: A Star Wars Story." Jonathan Olley / Lucasfilm Ltd.

Release dates? Check. Photos? Check. Trailers? Check. Don’t leave home without our complete release date guide.

Tom Cruise , opposite Rebecca Ferguson, returns for his sixth "Mission: Impossible" film. Chiabella James / Paramount Pictures

Do A-listers still carry movies to box office success? Or is it the franchise that matters more? “Deadpool 2” and “Jurassic World” will be huge, but would they be just as big with different actors in the lead? Would any other Ryan Reynolds or Chris Pratt movie do as well?

Craig T. Nelson and Holly Hunter are among those returning to the voice cast for "Incredibles 2." Disney / Pixar

Fourteen years after the original Pixar hit, Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl and the rest of their superhero family are back in the highly anticipated summer sequel.

Gal Gadot, left, and director Patty Jenkins on the set of the 2017 box office smash "Wonder Woman." Clay Enos / Warner Bros. Entertainment

A year after Patty Jenkins broke records, only two of this summer's major films have a female director.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, from the Amazon series "Fleabag," plays a droid in "Solo." Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has made a name for herself in British television, and now she's joining the “Star Wars” universe — as a droid.

Candice Bergen and Diane Keaton star in "Book Club." Melinda Sue Gordon / Paramount Pictures

Hollywood's biggest summer box office players usually target young men, but "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" and "Book Club" are banking on other demos.

Bryce Dallas Howard and Justice Smith encounter the Baryonyx in "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom." Universal Pictures / Amblin Ente / Legendary Pictures

Neal Scanlan is the man behind everything from thescariest dinosaurs in "Jurassic World" to the craziest creatures in the recent "Star Wars" movies.

Fred Rogers on the set of his show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood." Jim Judkis / FOCUS FEATURES

"RBG" and "Won't You Be My Neighbor" — two upcoming documentaries about Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Mr. Rogers, respectively — spotlight public figures, who through quiet determination helped change society in big and little ways.

In addition to her acting work, Awkwafina is a rapper, having released her debut album in 2014. Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times

Hollywood's latest comedy discovery is rapper-actor Awkwafina, a.k.a. Nora Lum, who stars in summer's “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Ocean's 8.”

Director X, AKA Julien Christian Lutz, in the editing room at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City. Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times

Acclaimed music video veteran Director X brings"Superfly" into 2018 with Trevor Jackson as the tiitular drug dealer.

Milly Shapiro in a scene from the horror film "Hereditary." Reid Chavis / A24

Four notable debut features from the Sundance Film Festival — ‘Hereditary,’ ‘Blindspotting,’ ‘Sorry to Bother You’ and ‘Searching’ — all come to theaters this summer.

Zazie Beetz comes onboard for "Deadpool 2." Joe Lederer

What's up and what's down headed into blockbuster season includes Rob Delaney and Zazie Beetz in “Deadpool 2,” the poor taste of “Slender Man” and “Sorry to Bother You.”

Ethan Hawke and Rose Byrne star in the drama "Juliet, Naked." Alex Bailey / Sundance Institute

Los Angeles Times film critics Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang share some of their summer movie recommendations.

