2018 Summer Movie Sneaks Guide

With “Avengers: Infinity War” upon us, so is summer movie season. And thankfully, there’s not just another glut of superhero movies on the horizon (even though there’s plenty of that too thanks to “Deadpool 2,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” etc.) There’s family films (“Incredibles 2” for those still craving a bit of a superhero fix). And then there are comedies (“Crazy Rich Asians”). Or about horror à la the next “Purge” film? This year, there’s even a healthy dose of documentaries on a wide host of subjects ranging from Whitney Houston to Mister Rogers. Can’t keep track of it all? Thankfully, The Times’ film team is here to help.
Fourteen years after the original Pixar hit, Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl and the rest of their superhero family are back in the highly anticipated summer sequel.
A year after Patty Jenkins broke records, only two of this summer's major films have a female director.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge has made a name for herself in British television, and now she's joining the “Star Wars” universe — as a droid.
‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ and ‘Book Club’ cater to audiences usually neglected during the summer
Hollywood's biggest summer box office players usually target young men, but "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" and "Book Club" are banking on other demos.
Neal Scanlan is the man behind everything from thescariest dinosaurs in "Jurassic World" to the craziest creatures in the recent "Star Wars" movies.
"RBG" and "Won't You Be My Neighbor" — two upcoming documentaries about Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Mr. Rogers, respectively — spotlight public figures, who through quiet determination helped change society in big and little ways.
Hollywood's latest comedy discovery is rapper-actor Awkwafina, a.k.a. Nora Lum, who stars in summer's “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Ocean's 8.”
Acclaimed music video veteran Director X brings"Superfly" into 2018 with Trevor
Four notable debut features from the Sundance Film Festival — ‘Hereditary,’ ‘Blindspotting,’ ‘Sorry to Bother You’ and ‘Searching’ — all come to theaters this summer.
Overrated/Underrated, Summer sneaks: 'Infinity War' without end, and two reasons to see 'Deadpool 2'
What's up and what's down headed into blockbuster season includes Rob Delaney and Zazie Beetz in “Deadpool 2,” the poor taste of “Slender Man” and “Sorry to Bother You.”
Los Angeles Times film critics Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang share some of their summer movie recommendations.
