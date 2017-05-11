Mulleavy sisters behind L.A.-based Rodarte label to have their directorial debut with 'Woodshock,' starring Kirsten Dunst

She’s appeared in their fashion designs on the red carpet, she’s appeared front row at their runway shows, and now, Kirsten Dunst is appearing in Kate and Laura Mulleavy’s directorial debut. The just-released atmospheric trailer for “Woodshock,” which the Rodarte sisters wrote and directed, offers a first look at their moody cinematic effort. Featuring their longtime friend Dunst in the starring role, the film was shot in Northern California near Eureka during the summer of 2015.

In case the filming location wasn’t enough of a wink towards the movie’s content, its premise is summarized by distributor A24 as such: “Woodshock is a hypnotic exploration of isolation, paranoia, and grief that exists in a dream-world all its own. Kirsten Dunst stars as Theresa, a haunted young woman spiraling in the wake of profound loss, torn between her fractured emotional state and the reality-altering effects of a potent cannabinoid drug.”

Written and directed by Kate Mulleavy and Laura Mulleavy and starring Kirsten Dunst, Joe Cole and Pilou Asbæk.

The film is slated for a September 15 release and also features “Game of Thrones” actor Pilou Asbæk, director Richard Linklater’s daughter Lorelei Linklater, and Joe Cole. A24 also notably released “Moonlight,” the 2017 Academy Award winner for best picture.

Before their film’s fall release, the Mulleavy sisters plan to show their spring 2018 collection in Paris. They recently altered their runway show strategy, opting out of the New York fall 2017 show calendar to instead present the collection by private appointment.

