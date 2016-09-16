UC system welcomes most diverse class ever

Good morning. It is Friday, Sept. 16. Dodger Yasiel Puig threw a ball into the crowd at the end of a game against the Yankees and one unfortunate fan caught the ball with her face. Ouch. Here's what else is happening in the Golden State:

TOP STORIES

Classroom diversity

The University of California hit a new milestone: Accepting the most diverse class of students in the system’s history this fall. About 38% of incoming students were underrepresented minorities — Latinos, African Americans, Pacific Islanders and American Indians. But keeping up with the changing demographics of the state is likely to be a challenge going forward. Los Angeles Times

Water wars

The State Water Resources Control Board is considering a proposal to send more water to fish and less to farmers. “The proposal to put more water back in the Merced, Tuolumne and Stanislaus rivers could spread the pain of environmental water cuts to irrigation districts and cities that have largely escaped them, thanks to their location and their senior status in the state’s water rights hierarchy.” Los Angeles Times

Economics of farming

A new state law that addresses overtime pay for farmworkers has stirred anger and passion in the Central Valley. For employees who live paycheck to paycheck making $25,000 a year, the law is seen as a big boost. But for farmers, the expense is just the latest regulation handed down by the state. “The dying of California agriculture is not occurring simply because of a singular rule,” said Ryan Jacobsen, executive director of the Fresno County Farm Bureau. “It’s kind of like a death by a thousand cuts.” Los Angeles Times

L.A. AT LARGE

Power play: L.A. City Council President Herb Wesson appointed himself to temporarily manage a San Fernando Valley council district. The Seventh District was left without representation after Councilman Felipe Fuentes quit to become a lobbyist. Wesson will oversee services for 500,000 Angelenos through next spring. Los Angeles Times

A football first: UCLA’s Gyo Shojima is the first Japanese-born player to appear in a major college football game. “I was honored but I never thought about it beforehand so it wasn’t that big of a deal for me,” said the redshirt junior. Los Angeles Times

Just get along: Rodney King’s daughter has a message for L.A. youth: Work to get along with police. “That’s actually what my dad stood for, so I’m following in his footsteps. He had no hatred in his heart for police.” Associated Press

On sale: The “King of L.A.’s Gay Nightlife” is selling all of his worldly possessions. LAist

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Like a sitcom: The Maywood City Council meeting descended into chaos this week when crowds showed up to testify for and against the permitting of marijuana dispensaries. “All five Maywood council members and the clerk got served with recall petitions as the meeting degenerated into wild jeers and thunderous applause. And that was before the clown showed up.” Los Angeles Times

Salary requirements: Amid a tough fire season across California, state firefighters are asking for pay raises, saying they get a lot less than city firefighters. Wall Street Journal

Missing funds: The San Diego Housing Commission is collecting just $1 of every $5 it is owed in accrued interest from developers, according to a new audit. Of 31 loans, auditors found the city missed out on collecting more than $10 million. San Diego Union-Tribune

Mixed grade: Are California’s new grading standards too confusing for the public to understand? CALmatters

CRIME AND COURTS

Executive sentenced: A former executive for the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was sentenced to six months in jail and three years of supervised probation Thursday for his part in what prosecutors call a wide-ranging corruption scandal. Todd DeStefano will also have to pay $500,000 to the Coliseum Commission after pleading no contest to one felony conflict-of-interest count. A probation report found DeStefano “appears to have been driven and motivated by greed, which was at the expense of other.” Los Angeles Times

Couple found dead: The father and stepmother of pro race car driver Robby Gordon were found dead inside their Orange home Wednesday. Police say Robert “Baja Bob” Gordon, 59, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and his wife, Sharon, from strangulation. Orange County Register