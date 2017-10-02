58 people were killed and 515 others injured after a gunman opened fire Sunday night at a country music festival opposite the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, authorities said.
What you need to know:
- The suspect, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, a resident of Mesquite, Nev., was killed after a SWAT team burst into the hotel room from which he was firing at the crowd.
- Police said they have succeeded in locating a woman, identified as Marilou Danley, who was believed to be traveling with Paddock.
- One of the dead includes an off-duty police officer who was attending the concert. Several other officers from Nevada and California, both on and off duty, were wounded by gunfire.
- The suspect's brother said the family is in shock and that Stephen Paddock 'has never even drawn a gun.'
- Photos from Las Vegas
Family of Redondo Beach woman searching desperately for their daughter in Las Vegas
|Benjamin Oreskes
Christiana Duarte had just started as a fan service associate for the Los Angeles Kings. It was her first full-time job since she graduated from University of Arizona in the spring with a degree in business marketing.
Now she’s missing — swept up in the chaos of the mass shooting that took at least 58 lives Sunday night in Las Vegas.
A Redondo Beach native, Duarte attended the Route 91 Harvest country music festival, family friend Hayley Mullin said. Now Duarte’s family is searching for her in Las Vegas and told Mullin on Monday morning that they still had not found the young woman they call Chrissy.
“She went to the concert and as of right now is missing,” said Mullin of Redondo Beach.
Mullin said that a friend of Duarte’s who was with her has been located at a Las Vegas hospital. Complicating matters further, it appears that even before the shooting, Duarte lost her cellphone and ID.
The family knows that “her friend has been found, but she doesn’t have her ID or phone. It looks like she lost the phone earlier and her ID had been in the back of it. “
A friend of Duarte's went to Instagram to ask for information about her. "PLEASE if anyone has seen Chrissy reach out!!"