Las Vegas shooting victims: Portraits of the fallen

At least 58 people were killed and 515 others injured after a gunman opened fire Sunday night at a country music festival opposite the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, authorities said.

These are the names and stories of those whose identities have been made public:

Sonny Melton, 29

Sonny Melton was a nurse from Tennessee who saved his wife’s life before losing his own.

"He grabbed me from behind and started running when I felt him get shot in the back,” his wife, Heather Melton, told USA Today.

The married couple worked at the Henry County Medical Center— she an orthopedic surgeon, he a nurse.

“The thoughts and prayers of the entire HCMC family are with Sonny and Heather’s families,” Thomas Gee, CEO of Henry County Medical Center, said in a statement.

Melton was the president of his nursing class at Union University in Jackson, Tenn., according to a Facebook post from the college.

“You know how when you met someone and you just know that they’re good and kind? That was Sonny,” Christy Davis, an assistant nursing professor, said in the college’s statement. “He just had a sweet, kind spirit about him.”

A coworker also posted her memories of Sonny Melton on Facebook.

“Sonny was such an amazing person and an amazing nurse,” Victoria Peyton Dowd wrote. “I'm thankful I had the pleasure of knowing such an awesome man.”

Rachael Parker

Rachael Parker, a records technician at the Manhattan Beach Police Department, was among four off-duty department employees who attended the concert Sunday night. Two were shot—Parker and a sworn officer.

Parker died at a hospital, authorities said. The sworn officer suffered minor injuries.

Parker worked for the Police Department for 10 years.

Susan Smith, 53

For most students and visitors to Vista Fundamental Elementary School in Simi Valley, Susan Smith was usually the first person they would see when they walked into the school.

“She was the office manager, which means she was the hub of the school. She was the center of it. Everyone who came through those doors she knew. She knew the children, she knew the staff, she knew the parents,” said Jake Finch, a spokeswoman for the Simi Valley Unified School District.

She was married with children, but Finch did not have details about the family. Smith had worked for the district for 16 years.

“She was great with the children, patient and kind. Her loss is huge to us,” Finch said.

Finch said administrators learned about Smith’s death overnight, and mobilized their crisis counseling team. Substitutes were brought in to staff every classroom at Vista so that the teachers could be gathered and told about Smith’s death. Counselors went to every classroom and told the children in an age-appropriate manner.

Sandy Casey

Sandy Casey was a special education teacher at Manhattan Beach Middle School for nine years.

“She is loved by students and colleagues alike and will be remembered for her sense of humor, her passion for her work, her devotion to her students, and her commitment to continuing her own learning and to taking on whatever new projects came her way,” the Manhattan Beach Unified School District said in a statement. “She has made a tremendous difference in the lives of her students and their families, many of whom worked with her over multiple years.”

On Facebook on Monday, Sarah Kapusta called Casey her “best friend” during childhood. “Your loving spirit will always be a part of me. RIP,” Kapusta wrote.

The school district is offering counseling for students and staff.