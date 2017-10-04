Gunman's brother: 'If a lot of these hotels say they don’t know Steve, they’re lying'

The interview started with Eric Paddock crying.

And then — in a rambling, televised interview that stretched for half a hour in Florida on Wednesday — Paddock held court on his brother Stephen, the gunman who attacked a Las Vegas country music festival.

He was now one of America's foremost experts on one of its worst mass killers, and he was trying to explain reports that Stephen Paddock had gambled heavily in Las Vegas in recent months, sometimes with at least $100,000.

"We’re wealthy people," Eric Paddock said. "$100,000 isn’t that much money.... He gambled that much through a machine in hours.... He’s got the highest level of membership card at a lot of these [casino] hotels. If a lot of these hotels say they don’t know Steve, they’re lying."

But his brother also "didn't love the casino," Paddock said. "The casino was a means to an end. The casino to him was like a job in Toyota in Japan, where you live in the Toyota apartments across the street, and then you go to the Toyota factory to work. That’s what the casino was. It’s a place where you lived and they were nice to you, and you could get it paid for by playing slots.”

Paddock remembered his brother as a man who used his money to take care of his family financially. "He helped make me and my family wealthy. I mean, he’s the reason I was able to retire three years ago when I got really burned out doing the job I did," Eric Paddock said.

"He didn’t have a lot of friends," Paddock continued. "He was a private person. There’s a story about that he’s, ‘ohhhh, he kept his shades closed, and he didn’t talk to me for the first three times he saw me walking in the neighborhood.’ Wow. That makes him really weird, doesn’t it? He was a private guy. That’s why you can’t find out anything about him, that’s why there’s no pictures. Is he such a weirdo because he didn’t have a Facebook page and posted 50,000 damn pictures of himself every day? Who’s weird?"

He said that his heart went out to the victims and that he began crying when his son had called him that day, also crying. "I woke up this morning, crying," Paddock said.

But, of his brother's attack, Paddock said: "This is 100% Steve, did this by himself. People can’t seem to cope with that either. But Steve is a — was a — highly intelligent, highly successful person. He could have done anything he wanted to do. And he did. He made himself wealthy. He made us wealthy. He was a very successful person. He gambled for 20-plus years, successfully. It’s like a job to him. He did it mathematically."

Stephen Paddock loved his girlfriend, Marilou Danley, who flew to the Philippines before the attack, Eric Paddock said. He also wired Danley money. "That’s the Steve I know," Eric Paddock said. "That’s something that makes sense. Steve would have wanted to take care of Marilou.”

The couple seem to have met at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno, where Danely was a hostess and Stephen Paddock was a "big fish," Eric Paddock said.

"They were adorable," he said. "Steve’s this big, she’s this tiny thing. He loved her. He doted on her."

He added of his brother: "It was fun to hang out with Steve, because he was a rich guy who hung out in the hotels. OK? ... Him getting on a plane and flying somewhere is like you going to Publix. It’s something he does every week.”

The attack was so baffling that "I hope to hell they find, when they do the autopsy, that there’s a tumor in his head, or something, because if they don’t, we’re all in trouble," Eric Paddock said, adding, "I’m praying for at least some data points. Because otherwise, the bug in 'Men In Black' put on a Steve suit and went and did this. There’s no other rationalization."