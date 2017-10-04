President Trump visiting Las Vegas to meet with mass shooting victims and first responders

President Trump’s visit to Las Vegas on Wednesday is his second trip in two days aimed at comforting the victims of tragedy: In Puerto Rico on Tuesday, it was victims of Hurricane Maria; in Nevada, it’s the families and survivors of a mass shooting opposite the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Trump was scheduled to arrive at 9:30 a.m. PDT and meet with patients and doctors at a hospital treating the more than 500 people injured in Sunday’s shooting.

Later, the White House said, he was to meet with “civilian heroes” and first responders who were at the scene when Stephen Paddock , a 64-year-old gambler and real estate investor, opened fire from the 32nd floor of the hotel at a country music festival going on below.

"Well, It's a very sad thing," Trump told reporters Wednesday as he was preparing to leave Washington. "We’re going to pay our respects and to see the police who have done really a fantastic job in a very short time."

As for the investigation into the shooting, he said: "Yeah, they’re learning a lot more. And that’ll be announced at the appropriate time. It’s a very, very sad day for me, personally."

In Las Vegas, some seemed skeptical that the president’s visit would bring much comfort.

Mekhaly Rassavong, 50, was at McCarran International Airport, where Trump was to land, to light a candle at a memorial for victims of the shooting.

Standing by her silver truck, she said she was worried about Trump's visit.

She said she doesn't think Trump is a compassionate person.

His abrasive tweets and the comments he made Tuesday while visiting Puerto Rico, she said, made her think he may fail to show genuine compassion for Las Vegas.

Puerto Rico "lost 16 people and he's saying their losses aren't as bad as Katrina and that they're messing with the budget," she said, shaking her head. "If he's not genuinely going to show compassion here, it's almost like you shouldn't be here because it's just going to make people more upset."

Mark Rumpeler, 58, who is a reverend and impersonates Elvis, disagrees.

"He's going to salute the first responders and Americans who helped as he should," he said.

Rumpeler said he's happy that the president is visiting the city because it takes someone of his caliber to address what has happened.

"He represents all Americans, whether you voted for him or not," he said. "I think he will strengthen America and remind us to keep rowing our boat in one direction."