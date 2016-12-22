This is our look at President-elect Donald Trump's transition and the outgoing Obama administration:
- Trump pulls out of some foreign business deals but other potential conflicts loom
- Trump's former campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway , will join the White House staff
- Sen. Jeff Sessions, Trump's pick for Attorney General, has a long, complex record on race
- UC Irvine professor Peter Navarro to head new White House trade office
- Trump's hotel in Las Vegas gets a union contract
- Trump no longer wants to talk about "drain the swamp," Newt Gingrich says
Trump insists he still wants to drain the swamp, Gingrich notwithstanding
On Wednesday, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said that Donald Trump and his aides no longer wanted to use the phrase "drain the swamp."
Apparently, Gingrich, an ally of Trump's, got off script. The president-elect quickly fired off a tweet.
Trump is unwinding some foreign deals but many potential conflicts remain
|Joseph Tanfani
The Trump hotel in Baku, Azerbaijan, would be “among the finest in the world,” Donald Trump promised two years ago, another example of “our involvement in only the best global development projects.”
But the dream of a world-class Trump Baku died this month, with Trump saying he was backing out of the deal because of delays and blown deadlines caused by the developer, a 34-year-old with close family connections to the country’s government.
The demise of Trump Baku is not an isolated decision. With his inauguration less than a month away, President-elect Trump’s company has pulled out of a few international business deals that might have created especially sticky conflicts and controversies for his administration.
Trump names UC Irvine professor and fierce China critic to new White House Trade Council
|Don Lee
President-elect Donald Trump , signaling that he intends to follow through on his tough talk on trade, is establishing a new White House-based trade council to be headed by a vehement critic of China’s economic policies.
Trump on Wednesday named Peter Navarro, a Harvard-trained business professor at UC Irvine , as director of trade and industrial policy and head of the newly created White House National Trade Council.
The move sends a strong message: The Trump administration will take a much more aggressive posture to shrink the nation’s large trade deficit and combat what the president-elect and Navarro believe are forces behind America’s manufacturing woes — unfair and mercantilist practices on the part of China and other trading partners.
Kellyanne Conway will join Trump in the White House
|Evan Halper
Donald Trump has named his media-savvy campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, to advise him in the White House in the role of counselor, his transition team announced early Thursday morning.
The move comes after Conway sought to put to rest speculation that she would continue to serve as the public face of the Trump team. But the new job is sure to keep her profile high.
Conway will “will work with senior leadership to effectively message and execute the administration's legislative priorities and actions,” according to a statement from the Trump transition team.
"Kellyanne Conway has been a trusted advisor and strategist who played a crucial role in my victory,” Trump said in the statement. “She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message.”
The appointment would boost diversity in a Trump inner circle made up mostly of older white men. It also sets up another potentially competing power center on a White House staff that already will have several, including Reince Priebus, the chief of staff; Stephen K. Bannon, the chief strategist; and Stephen Miller, the policy chief.
Conway had previously turned down other proposals for White House jobs, telling reporters late last month that she did not want to spend long hours away from her children.
At that point, Conway said she thought she could best help Trump by forming an outside organization to support his policies. But that role appears to have gone to Brad Parscale, who ran Trump's online operations during the campaign.
Conway joined Trump's campaign during the summer when it was beset with infighting and disarray. She is widely credited with helping bring message discipline and professionalism to an operation in desperate need of it.
In the run-up to the election and the weeks that followed, Conway was a ubiquitous presence on cable news networks, capably moving through her talking points in tough interview settings – often on the firing line and held to account for the exaggerations and incendiary remarks Trump was prone to make on the campaign trail and Twitter.
“I am humbled and honored to play a role in helping transform the movement he has led into a real agenda of action and results,” Conway said in the statement. She is the founder and owner of the Polling Company, inc./WomanTrend, a GOP firm that has been advising candidates for two decades.
Trump has not yet chosen a press secretary. But he is believed to be considering several candidates. Sean Spicer, former communications chief of the Republican Party who has served in a spokesman role for Trump through the transition, has been a prominent possibility, although Trump reportedly has considered several women, including conservative talk radio star Laura Ingraham and Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle.
The issue of race has hung over Sen. Jeff Sessions like a shadow. Here's why
|Del Quentin Wilber
Jeff Sessions’ uneasy history with race can be traced back to the long, winding country roads that cut through the pine forests and farm land in this deep corner of the Deep South.
As a boy, Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III began each day before dawn, boarding a segregated bus to his all-white school. En route he and his classmates passed the bus ferrying black students in the opposite direction.
The day ended when he sat down to dinner each night with his father, an avowed segregationist until the end of his life.
Reflecting on those years, Sessions acknowledged recently that he knew back then that segregation was morally wrong and regretted standing by passively as civil rights leaders in the 1960s struggled and died in the fight for equality.
“I should have stepped forward more and been a leader and more positive force,” Sessions said in February while participating in a ceremony honoring the Selma “foot soldiers.”
Trump Hotel employees in Las Vegas get a union contract
|Kurtis Lee
It’s owned by President-elect Donald Trump and is among a handful of hotels on the Las Vegas Strip to not be unionized.
But that will change soon.
For more than a year, Trump and his staff at the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas have fought efforts by employees and the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 to negotiate a contract. But a four-year contract announced by the union on Wednesday will offer Trump employees annual wage increases, a pension and family healthcare, among other benefits.
In Nevada, the culinary union is the state's largest and most powerful, representing nearly 55,000 workers who serve cocktails and prepare food at hotels throughout the state. A majority of the union’s members are Latino.
Wait! Don't cancel that Air Force One order just yet
|Evan Halper
After Donald Trump scolded Boeing earlier this month for the escalating cost of building a new Air Force One, the company's CEO projected confidence that Trump wouldn't be following through with his threat to "cancel order!"
The two men met together at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Wednesday. Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said they spoke about a range of issues. The Air Force One project, which Trump complained would cost taxpayers more than $4 billion, invariably arose.
“We’re going to get it done for less than that, and we’re committed to working together to make sure that happens,” Muilenberg said. The company had previously noted that the project did not yet have a firm price tag .
"I was able to give the president-elect my personal commitment on behalf of the Boeing Company. This is a business that’s important to us. We work on Air Force One because it’s important to our country, and we’re going to make sure that he gets the best capability and that it’s done affordably,” Muilenberg added.
He called the conversation “terrific” and Trump “a good man” who is “doing the right thing.”
The presidential aircraft remains a long way from takeoff — a new plane won't be ready for use in the next four years. Even if Trump is reelected, he might not get to use the plane, as the earliest projected date for completion is 2024.
Boeing is currently doing early development work on the plane — a modified 747 — that will likely be outfitted with such gadgetry as top-secret communications equipment, countermeasures to foil missile attacks, and aerial refueling capability that would enable it to remain airborne for days at a time if necessary.
The timing of delivery was among the topics that came up at Trump's meeting with the Boeing CEO.
“That’s what we’re going to work on together,” Muilenberg said. “We have an active 747 production line, and we’re eager to get started on the program. We haven’t actually started the build of the airplane yet, but once we finalize the requirements and make sure that it’s affordable, we’ll launch on building the aircraft. We’ve got a hot production line and we’re ready to go.”
The government actually has two planes outfitted to serve as Air Force One, which is the designation given to whichever plane is carrying the president. The current planes, which were put into service during the Reagan administration, are nearing the end of their design life.
Fierce China critic and UC Irvine professor to head Trump's new trade council
|Don Lee
President-elect Donald Trump is establishing a new White House-based trade office that will be headed by a UC Irvine professor known for his fierce criticisms of Chinese trade and economic practices.
In appointing Peter Navarro as director of trade and industrial policy and the head of the new National Trade Council inside the White House, Trump is signaling that he wants to follow through on his tough campaign rhetoric in which he blamed the Chinese for the large U.S. trade deficit and manufacturing woes.
During the campaign,Trump threatened to slap a 45% tariff on Chinese imports.
Navarro, a Harvard-trained economist who advised Trump during the campaign, is the author of the book “Death by China: Confronting the Dragon — a Global Call to Action.” Trump endorsed the 2011 book as well as Navarro’s film version of the polemical work.
“I read one of Peter’s books on America’s trade problems years ago and was impressed by the clarity of his arguments and thoroughness of his research,” Trump said Wednesday in a statement announcing the appointment. “He will fulfill an essential role in my administration as a trade advisor.”
Trump said the new trade office would develop policies to shrink the nation’s trade deficit and curb the off-shoring of jobs, as well as to lead initiatives such as the Buy America, Hire America program.
Navarro, in a statement, said he would be honored to serve Trump and the nation and “to advise on policies to re-balance our trade, rebuild our industrial base, and restore America’s comprehensive national power by making America great again.”
Trump stops the 'drain the swamp' talk as new alligators emerge
|Evan Halper
It made for a great slogan during the campaign, but now that he’s won, Donald Trump is finding that maybe he doesn’t actually want to “drain the swamp.”
In fact, the alligators seem to be doing quite well.
Former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski on Wednesday boasted about his access and proximity to Trump in announcing a new consulting firm he plans to open with former Trump campaign advisor Barry Bennett. The firm's offices will be one block from the White House.
Clients who pony up what are sure to be hefty fees for the firm's services are being assured by Lewandowski in his marketing materials that he turned down “multiple opportunities within the administration” so he can serve them.
The pitch implies Lewandowski will remain a de facto surrogate for Trump — with all the access that implies — as he bills those seeking to influence the Trump administration for his services.
So perhaps the time is ripe for Trump to stop using the “drain the swamp” phrase. And that is what Trump has decided to do, according to former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who describes himself as an outside advisor to the president-elect.
“I'm told he now just disclaims that,” Gingrich said in an interview on National Public Radio, referring to the slogan Trump used in the final phase of his campaign to crystallize his promise to cleanse Washington of insiders and self-dealers.
“He now says it was cute, but he doesn't want to use it anymore,” Gingrich said, adding that perhaps all this swamp draining talk isn’t presidential.
“He's in a different role now and maybe he feels that as president, as the next president of the United States, that he should be marginally more dignified than talking about alligators in swamps,” Gingrich said.
“I personally have, as a sense of humor, like the alligator and swamp language,” he added. “I think it vividly illustrates the problem, because all the people in this city who are the alligators are going to hate the swamp being drained. And there's going to be constant fighting over it. But, you know, he is my leader, and if he decides to drop the swamp and the alligator, I will drop the swamp and the alligator.”
Lewandowski, for his part, made no mention of swamps or alligators in announcing his new consulting firm would be open for business.
Death penalty in steep decline, but not in Los Angeles County
|David Savage
Los Angeles County and the state of California again recorded the most new death sentences this year, amid a sharp decline across the nation in both executions and new death sentences.
Judges and juries in Los Angeles County imposed a death sentence on four murderers during 2016, including Lonnie Franklin Jr., the so-called “Grim Sleeper,” who was convicted of killing 10 women. No other county had more than one death sentence, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.
Since 2010, Los Angeles County has recorded 36 new death sentences, more than any county in the nation.
This year marked the first time in more than 40 years where no state recorded 10 or more new death sentences, the group said in its year-end report. California had the most with nine, followed by Ohio (five), Texas (four), Alabama (three) and Florida (two).
California has by far the nation’s largest death row, with 750 condemned inmates, but it has not carried out an execution in the past decade.
Overall, the report documented the steep decline for capital punishment over the past two decades. The number of new death sentences had fallen by 90%, from 315 in 1996 to only 30 this year.
And the number of executions has fallen from a high of 98 in 1999 to 20 this year. Georgia (nine) and Texas (seven) accounted for most of the executions. The only other states to put inmates to death were Alabama (two), Missouri (one) and Florida (one).
Robert Dunham, the group’s executive director, says the nation is clearly turning away from capital punishment. “Whether it’s concerns about innocence, costs and discrimination, availability of life without parole as a safe alternative, or the questionable way in which states are attempting to carry out executions, the public grows increasingly uncomfortable with the death penalty each year,” he said.
But his report noted that California’s voters, by a 53%-47% margin, rejected a ballot measure to abolish the death penalty, and narrowly approved a measure, by a 51%-49% margin, to limit appeals and expedite executions.
New survey finds less optimistic Democrats seeking many paths to their future success
|Cathleen Decker
Since Hillary Clinton’s November defeat, Democrats have squabbled over how to return to prominence.
Should they continue to court ascendant voter groups in the country, such as women, minorities and young people? Or should they turn to those who have long been in their camp but abandoned the party nominee this year, such as rural and non-college-educated voters.
The answer, according to a Pew Research poll published Tuesday : Democrats want to walk both paths, simultaneously.
The poll asked Democrats and Republicans whether their parties had spent too much, too little or just the right amount of time meeting the interests and concerns of specific groups of voters.
Among Democrats, 64% said the party had spent too little time talking to rural voters, and 58% said the same about non-college voters.
Almost two-thirds of Democrats said low-income voters had not gotten enough of the party’s attention, and 58% said middle-class voters had been ignored to some extent.
But Democratic voters did not want to let up on the party’s outreach to its stronger supporters this year.
About half said that the concerns of women and African American voters had gotten too little attention, while 43% said the same about Latinos.
In the case of women, African Americans, Latinos, low-income voters, rural residents and younger voters, Democrats were substantially more likely than Republicans to say their party had not put enough emphasis on the groups’ concerns.
The poll suggested far more confidence by Republicans than Democrats in their party’s current positioning.
Much of that may simply be the flood of confidence that accompanies a presidential victory.
When the pollsters asked before the election about their view of their party, 61% of Republicans said they were optimistic, as did 77% of Democrats about their own party.
After the election those figures reversed, with 79% of Republicans optimistic compared with 61% of Democrats.
A key to Trump’s success also was evident in the poll: a chameleon-like ability to make the different ideological groups in the party think he was one of them.
Almost 3 in 5 conservatives said that Trump’s views were conservative. And among moderates, 52% said that Trump’s ideology was a mix of conservative and liberal, echoing their own posture.
But queries about the new president’s impact on his party drew sharply partisan responses. More than two-thirds of all voters said that Trump had forced major changes on his party.
Yet 72% of Democrats cast those changes as bad ones, while 83% of Republicans cast the changes as good ones.
The artist and the senator: One built a desert masterpiece, the other a Nevada legacy
|Lisa Mascaro
When Sen. Harry Reid heard about a reclusive artist building a massive land sculpture across desolate acres in the Nevada desert, he knew they should meet.
It’s not just that Reid enjoys eccentrics and fighters, which he does. Michael Heizer had found an unusual way to express the majesty — and artistry — of the same lonely Nevada landscape that formed Reid’s childhood, when he would escape the dismal, rugged conditions of tiny Searchlight to play in the desert’s hidden springs and abandoned fortresses.
Both men discovered in Nevada what many outsiders miss. Far from seeing a nuclear wasteland, a dumping site or even a playground for gamblers, they drew inspiration from Nevada’s quiet beauty.
Heizer created an American masterpiece — a milelong complex of dirt, rock and cement rising from the desert floor like modern-day pyramids or the Mayan ruins of Chichen Itza.
For Reid, his appreciation for Nevada’s unique landscape became a cornerstone of one of the most lasting yet less-familiar pieces of his political legacy.
With 304 votes, electoral college seals Donald Trump's election as president — despite more desertions than ever
|Michael Finnegan
They convened amid unusual scrutiny, widespread protests and rafts of speculation about efforts to alter the outcome, but, in the end, the nation’s 538 presidential electors mostly stuck to the script Monday, formally sealing Donald Trump ’s victory with 304 votes in the electoral college, well above what he needed to capture the White House.
After all the efforts to lobby Republican electors to desert Trump, only two did — a pair from Texas, one of whom voted for former Texas Rep. Ron Paul and the other for Ohio Gov. John Kasich.
Indeed, instead of an uprising against Trump, the day’s voting was punctuated more by small, but persistent, gestures of Democratic discontent with Hillary Clinton. A handful of electors deserted her and a few more tried to, but were deterred by state “faithless elector” laws.
Some of the Democratic dissenters were supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who lost the primaries to Clinton but galvanized the party’s left wing. Others were backers of an abortive effort that had tried to recruit Democrats and Republicans to unite behind a third candidate other than Clinton or Trump.
In the end, seven electors voted for a person other than the candidate who won their states — the largest number of electoral college desertions in a presidential contest in U.S. history, eclipsing a record set in 1808.
As electoral college meetings end in Hawaii, Bernie Sanders gets a vote that will stick
|Michael A. Memoli
The last of the 50 states gave Bernie Sanders his first electoral college vote that counted.
Hillary Clinton received three of the state’s four electoral votes after winning 60% of the popular vote here last month. But one elector, David Mulinix, said he cast his vote for the Vermont senator because he was the “most qualified” candidate.
“They can call me faithless, but the point is if we don’t think someone’s qualified — and Hillary Clinton I do not feel is qualified,” he said.
Hawaii’s electors are chosen by the major parties at their state conventions. Mulinix said he joined the party only this election cycle to support Sanders, who he said would have been elected president had he been the Democratic nominee. He had previously told the Associated Press he would cast his vote for Clinton, but said he changed his mind at the last minute.
“She did not lose the vote to Russian hackers; she lost the vote right there at the convention,” he said, referring to the Democratic National Convention, where he said Sanders’ backers were treated unfairly.
“They robbed us, and the millennials know it.”
Mulinix, who, like his fellow electors, wore a lei made of green jade flowers, arrived for the vote with a list of candidates who had received votes in other electoral college meetings across the country. He was aware that an elector in Maine had tried to vote for Sanders but that his vote had been invalidated. An election official said the vote for Sanders here would count.
The brief proceedings here in a nondescript conference room on the state Capitol’s third floor began with another elector, John Bickel, asking whether there was any penalty for electors who cast their ballots for someone other than the winner of the statewide vote.
He said later that he had asked because he suspected someone might stray.
“The electoral college is outdated. If any election has proved the electoral college is outdated, it’s this one,” Bickel said.
Dolly Strazar, another elector and the vice chair of the state Democratic Party, said she had long supported the electoral college because it ensured some degree of competition between large states and small ones like Hawaii.
“It really seems in our times, it’s thoroughly outdated,” she said.
Janice Bond, the fourth elector, said she would have voted for Sanders but did not believe she was able to. She also expressed regret that President Obama, who was born in Hawaii and is vacationing here with his family, did not attend the meeting.
“To have him be on our island and not show face was disappointing,” she said.
'No fireworks' as Nevada electors cast votes for Clinton
|David Montero
Nevada’s six electors cast their votes for Hillary Clinton on Monday afternoon in Carson City, reflecting her victory in the swing state despite losing the overall electoral college vote to President-elect Donald Trump.
Clinton won Nevada by almost 3 points over Trump, and the swing state was one of her few bright spots on election day.
The six electors – five from northern Nevada and one from Las Vegas – cast their ballots before about 75 people who had packed into the Old Assembly Chambers of the state Capitol. A few brought signs in support of Clinton, and there was some applause when the votes were cast. It all took place in less than a half-hour.
“No fireworks,” said Wayne Thorley, deputy secretary of state for elections.
He said about 40 people showed up in front of the state Capitol in the morning in sub-freezing temperatures to also show support for Clinton. Thorley said he hadn’t anticipated a lot of controversy as the electors were required to sign a pledge before voting that said they wouldn’t deviate from Nevada’s Nov. 8 election results.
All of Florida's electoral votes go to Trump
|Gray Rohrer
Donald Trump officially won all 29 of Florida’s electoral college votes on Monday during a ceremony held at the Capitol in Tallahassee, despite pleas from protesters to electors to change their vote at the last minute.
About 100 protesters gathered outside the Florida Senate chambers before the vote, chanting “love trumps hate” and “flip the vote” and holding signs that read “Vote Your Conscience, Don’t Make Russia Great Again!”
The electors, made up of Republican Party of Florida members and high-ranking elected officials like state Atty. Gen. Pam Bondi, Senate President Joe Negron and state party chairman Blaise Ingoglia, did their best to ignore the protesters.
In solemn ceremony, California electors cast votes for Hillary Clinton
|Melanie Mason
In a proceeding long on formalities and short on speeches, California's 55 electors cast their vote for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Monday, a ceremony that coincided almost exactly with Republican Donald Trump clinching the national electoral college win.
Contrasting with the spirited protests outside the state Capitol, the mood in the state Assembly chambers was muted, even a bit glum, as electors, tapped by the state's Democratic establishment, convened to cast their votes for Clinton. California, which overwhelmingly backed Clinton in the presidential contest, requires all 55 electors to back the state's winner.
"Today’s solemnity and formality reminds us that in our nation, American greatness and American independence, rests on a foundation of law," said Assemblyman Ken Cooley (D-Cordova), who presided over the event.
As written ballots were distributed, the room was completely silent, save for the clicking of camera shutters. Just moments before voting began, Trump, Clinton's rival, had secured the electoral college win, with Texas, California's perennial rival, putting him over the top. His victory went unacknowledged in the ceremony.
Among the electors were current elected officials, such as Assemblywomen Susan Talamantes Eggman of Stockton and Shirley Weber of San Diego. Others included Christine Pelosi, daughter of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, and Laphonza Butler, leader of the powerful labor union SEIU in California. Electors did not make individual speeches during the main ceremony, and Trump's name was hardly mentioned.
But there were subtle references to the rancorous political season: Rev. Bob Oshita, the Assembly chaplain and former reverend of the Sacramento Buddhist Church, urged leaders to engage in "calming self-reflection" in an opening prayer.
The tone grew considerably sharper at the end of the gathering, when Pelosi offered a motion calling for an investigation into Russian efforts to influence the election outcome.
"I move that as an Electoral College, we do not normalize this election. We do not accept Russian interference in our election," Pelosi said. Her motion was adopted by electors, with applause.
This post was updated at 3:32 p.m. with comments from Christine Pelosi. It was originally published at 3:12 p.m.
Meet the California electors
|Liam Dillon
Among the electors are Janine Bera, the wife of Rep. Ami Bera of Elk Grove; Christine Pelosi, the daughter of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and chairwoman of the state party’s women’s caucus; Eileen Feinstein Mariano, granddaughter of Sen. Dianne Feinstein; and Olivia Reyes-Becerra, daughter of Rep. Xavier Becerra of Los Angeles.
State Assemblywomen Susan Eggman of Stockton and Shirley Weber of San Diego, former state Sen. Christine Kehoe of San Diego, Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nury Martinez and Laphonza Butler, president of the Service Employees International Union chapter that represents home care employees, also are on the list.
Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim was a Trump nemesis. Now the president-elect says he's 'wonderful'
|Evan Halper
Donald Trump has decided that Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, one of his favorite villains during the presidential election, might not be so bad after all. He’s even “wonderful,” Trump now says.
The two dined together Saturday at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, after which Trump had only nice things to say about Slim, according to a report in the Washington Post. Trump described the interaction with his erstwhile nemesis as “a lovely dinner with a wonderful man.”
This is not how Trump talked about Slim, one of the world’s richest men, during the election. The Mexican billionaire was a regular target of the then-GOP nominee because of his large ownership stake in the New York Times. Add to that Slim’s generous contributions to the Clinton Foundation and his citizenship in the country Trump reveled in attacking, and he made for good fodder at Trump rallies.
When Trump objected to the New York Times coverage of his campaign — and its reporting on the allegations by multiple women of past inappropriate sexual advances by Trump — he alleged it was all part of a conspiracy cooked up by Slim. Trump called the outlet’s reporters “corporate lobbyists for Carlos Slim and for Hillary Clinton.”
The New York Times called Trump’s charges a fabrication, saying Slim had never inserted himself in editorial decision making there. And Trump offered no evidence to the contrary. A spokesman for Slim said at the time the two had never met, and the Mexican businessman had no interest in involving himself in the U.S. election.
Now they’ve met. The takeaway from the meeting, though, is murky. Maybe it indicates Trump is softening his posture toward Mexico — or maybe it just indicates billionaires enjoy the company of other billionaires.