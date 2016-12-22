This is our look at President-elect Donald Trump's transition and the outgoing Obama administration:
- Trump's transition team asks State Department to detail programs that helped women around the world
- Trump pulls out of some foreign business deals but other potential conflicts loom
- Trump's former campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway , will join the White House staff
- Sen. Jeff Sessions, Trump's pick for Attorney General, has a long, complex record on race
- UC Irvine professor Peter Navarro to head new White House trade office
- Trump's hotel in Las Vegas gets a union contract
- Trump no longer wants to talk about "drain the swamp," Newt Gingrich says
Trump insists he still wants to drain the swamp, Gingrich comments notwithstanding
On Wednesday, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said that Donald Trump and his aides no longer wanted to use the phrase "drain the swamp."
Apparently, Gingrich, a Trump ally, got off script. The president-elect quickly fired off a tweet.