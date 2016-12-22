Trail Guide TRANSITION TO TRUMP
This is our look at President-elect Donald Trump's transition and the outgoing Obama administration:

Trump insists he still wants to drain the swamp, Gingrich comments notwithstanding

On Wednesday, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said that Donald Trump and his aides no longer wanted to use the phrase "drain the swamp."

Apparently, Gingrich, a Trump ally, got off script. The president-elect quickly fired off a tweet.

