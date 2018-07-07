Brownies on the grill, vampiros in the truck

Welcome to the weekend, and an unreasonably hot one at that. Temperatures hit triple digits around L.A. on Friday, making it an excellent time to watch the World Cup in heavily air-conditioned environs, both then and now. At least it’s cooler in Russia. Hopefully it’s cool enough wherever you are, and you’ve postponed your summertime grilling either to later in the week or after sundown. Because we have another grilling story for you — this time not breakfast burgers, but brownies. Yep, you can grill brownies, according to this local pastry chef, which is very good news for those of us who prefer chocolate for breakfast. Clafoutis for breakfast is a pretty close second, and happily we have a recipe for how to make that on the grill as well.