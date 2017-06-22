Essential California: How this artist is facing down the threat of total paralysis

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Thursday, June 22, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Travel, love, create, yearn

Kam Redlawsk’s story is both tragic and inspiring. She has a rare genetic disorder that progressively weakens muscles as it inches throughout her body. One day she’ll likely experience something similar to quadriplegia. Until then Redlawsk lives every day to her fullest. Los Angeles Times

More on that raise

A new salary package, backed by Mayor Eric Garcetti and heading to the City Council next week, will give six raises in five years to thousands of DWP workers. This bump could spur other unions to seek the same deal, placing new burdens on a city budget already under significant stress. Los Angeles Times

Uber ouster

So why did Uber investors oust Travis Kalanick? They feared that Kalanick wouldn’t evolve as a leader quickly enough — and that as long as he and his negative image were around, Uber would struggle to recruit strong candidates for a long list of high-ranking openings, people familiar with the discussions said. Los Angeles Times

Plus:

-- The tricky task facing Uber: Finding a new CEO who can improve the culture while continuing growth. Los Angeles Times

-- And Uber offers a lesson about fixes needed across Silicon Valley. New York Times

-- Is all this the power of one blog post? The Verge

And over at the Department of Children and Family Services

Thousands of regular assistance checks from DCFS failed to reach recipients after the agency implemented a new computer system in October. Due to glitches in the conversion, the department for several months failed to pay foster care parents, young people living on extended foster care assistance, group homes and others. When The Times first reported the problem in January, DCFS officials said approximately 700 payments were missed. That number eventually grew to almost 4,500, DCFS figures show. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Indictment in the desert: Palmdale Mayor Jim Ledford has been charged with illegally receiving more than $60,000 a year from local consultants and failing to publicly disclose the income on economic statements, prosecutors said Wednesday. Los Angeles Times

Beware of wildfires: A punishing heat wave that brought record temperatures to California this week may be easing, but the risk of wildfire was expected to grow Thursday as a result of continued warmth, increased winds and lush ground cover, according to the National Weather Service. Los Angeles Times

Soaring prices! The median home price in L.A. County has broken the record, which was set in 2007 during the last decade's housing boom. Los Angeles Times

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

Settlement reached: Lawyers for a father detained by immigration officials after dropping off his daughter at school in Los Angeles settled the two decades-old misdemeanor convictions that prompted his arrest. Los Angeles Times

Coyote arrested: A 26-year-old man was arrested Sunday after a Mexican woman he picked up near the border died while hiding in his truck, authorities said. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Rich county gets to limit growth: Lawmakers are considering a measure that would allow parts of Marin County to limit growth more tightly than other regions of California. Los Angeles Times

In the spotlight: Now that both John Chiang and Gavin Newsom are running for governor, they are drawing rare attention to the little-known but powerful State Lands Commission. Los Angeles Times

In Orange County: “Nowhere, with the exception of the White House, was the news of Republican Karen Handel’s special election victory more welcome than in Orange County, California.” Politico

CRIME AND COURTS

Some relief: Los Angeles police may not hold impounded cars for 30 days without justification, a federal appeals court decided Wednesday. Los Angeles Times