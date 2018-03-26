Essential California: How the state could remake L.A.'s neighborhoods

Lots of money, but … : In summer 2016 the state approved its largest homeless program, a $2-billion loan to help finance new housing, but the money is tied up in court. That same year, lawmakers allocated $35 million for rental assistance and emergency shelters, but staff shortages at the housing department delayed spending the money for 18 months. Last year's package of housing legislation included more than $100 million for programs to help the homeless, but the state won't begin spending those dollars until fall at the earliest. The spending difficulties come as the state's homeless population has risen 16% over the last two years. Los Angeles Times