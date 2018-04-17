Essential California: Killing the L.A. dream

For L.A.'s young, the dream of getting ahead — let alone owning a home — is fading fast. According to a survey released Monday by the Luskin School of Public Affairs at UCLA, residents across L.A. County are increasingly anxious about the cost of living, with housing at the top of their worries. Young people are feeling it the most. "It's a perfect storm for young people who are spending a disproportionate amount of their income just to have shelter," a study author said. Los Angeles Times