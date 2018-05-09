Essential California: Who will be L.A.'s next police chief?

The three finalists for Los Angeles police chief are Robert Arcos, Michel Moore and Bill Scott, a diverse group with decades in the department. Arcos, a third-generation Mexican American, is in charge of Central Bureau, which includes downtown and parts of northeast Los Angeles. Moore oversees the LAPD's patrol operations. Scott, who is African American, left the LAPD more than a year ago to become San Francisco's police chief. Notably absent in the final cut were female candidates. Many LAPD and City Hall insiders had expected a woman to be in the top three and potentially go on to become the department's first female police chief. Los Angeles Times