Essential California: Weinstein faces legal consequences

Harvey Weinstein turned himself in Friday to face sexual assault allegations in New York, as prosecutors prepared to file criminal charges against the disgraced former movie mogul. Sources said the case involved — but might not be limited to — a once-aspiring actress who has alleged that Weinstein assaulted her during a meeting at his Miramax office in 2004. Weinstein has been accused by more than 80 women of misconduct that includes sexual harassment and rape. The producer has denied any wrongdoing. Los Angeles Times
The sheriff in town
Nearly four years after taking office, Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell faces reelection on June 5 and a reckoning over his progress in trying to improve an agency where a toxic culture allowed deputies to brutalize inmates and discriminate against black residents. Several watchdogs, including those who've been critical of department policies in the past, say McDonnell has been a stabilizing presence and succeeded in improving jail conditions. Still there are more challenges ahead. Los Angeles Times
About the board
Amid growing calls for USC President C.L. Max Nikias to resign after a misconduct scandal involving the campus' longtime gynecologist, the university's large and powerful Board of Trustees is coming under growing pressure to take a greater role in responding to the crisis. Despite the high stakes, the trustees to whom Nikias reports have been measured in their response, expressing sympathy for the women who say they were mistreated but publicly backing the president. The trustees came under criticism at a heated forum Wednesday that ended with the faculty senate voting to call on Nikias to resign. Los Angeles Times
L.A. STORIES
No quarter: Powerful groups usually hold their fire for a while when a new leader takes charge of the city's schools, but the unions representing teachers and administrators are staging job actions and protests right away. They've made it clear that there will be no honeymoon for Los Angeles schools Supt. Austin Beutner, and are bashing him for his wealth and lack of experience running either a school or a school district. Los Angeles Times
What is he thinking?!? Elon Musk wants to rate journalists' credibility. But how's his credibility? Los Angeles Times
Plus: Musk shows billionaires need "news literacy" classes as much as high schoolers do. BuzzFeed
Click: "How city leaders and real estate barons used sunshine, oranges, and lies to sell Los Angeles to the Midwest and East Coast." Curbed LA
IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER
Welcome to the gun show: It's really hard to legally buy a gun in Mexico. There's just one gun store, yet firearms purchased in the United States are flooding the country. Los Angeles Times
By the border: For Judge Robert Brack, the immigration crackdown has become personal. "I have presided over a process that destroys families." Los Angeles Times
POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT
What's in the water? As a new poll found a majority of California voters want to repeal increases to the state's gas tax and vehicle fees, Gov. Jerry Brown has begun campaigning to preserve them, arguing the sacrifice is needed to fix long-neglected roads and bridges and improve mass transit. Los Angeles Times
One voter, two registration forms: There are problems with the state's "motor voter" program that launched last month. Los Angeles Times
Big in D.C.: Moderate Republicans are giving their colleagues until June 7 to find a legislative fix for the legal status of people brought to the country illegally as children, or they will try to use a special process to force a vote over GOP leaders' objections. Los Angeles Times
Avenatti alert: "The bombastic and California-based legal adviser to Stormy Daniels is taking cues from the era of O.J. Simpson and Monica Lewinsky." The Atlantic
CRIME AND COURTS
Arrest made: A woman has been arrested in connection with the deaths of an elderly couple and their son whose bodies were found stacked on top of one another in a house in Leimert Park. Los Angeles TImes
No charges: "San Francisco Dist. Atty. George Gascón declined to file criminal charges Thursday against police officers in two controversial killings, including the 2015 shooting of Mario Woods in the Bayview neighborhood, which prompted widespread protests and sweeping reform efforts in the city force." San Francisco Chronicle
Shots fired: A Pomona police SWAT team exchanged gunfire with occupants of a house Thursday morning while serving a search warrant on a suspected gang member during a multiagency sweep in Azusa, authorities said. Los Angeles Times
THE ENVIRONMENT
Fightin' words: "The legal battle over California's nation-leading auto emissions standards, which U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has threatened to dismantle, may continue throughout President Donald Trump's tenure in office, Gov. Jerry Brown said." Bloomberg
All that sun! "California is throttling back record levels of solar — and that's bad news for climate goals." MIT Technology Review
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
So cool: Walt Disney's first love — a vintage locomotive that was part of the original Disneyland — lives on at this historic California ranch. Los Angeles Times
Freeman under fire: Eight women have accused Morgan Freeman of inappropriate behavior and harassment. CNN
Plus: Freeman's SAG lifetime achievement award is under review after the allegations of sexual misconduct. Los Angeles Times
On the road: They ditched pricey home ownership for a small house on wheels — and they love it. Los Angeles Times
Great story: These dancers find a most unusual stage: A South L.A. hospital. Los Angeles Times
Fore! Inside California's golf paradise for wealthy titans. Wall Street Journal
CALIFORNIA ALMANAC
