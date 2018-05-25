Essential California: Weinstein faces legal consequences

Amid growing calls for USC President C.L. Max Nikias to resign after a misconduct scandal involving the campus' longtime gynecologist, the university's large and powerful Board of Trustees is coming under growing pressure to take a greater role in responding to the crisis. Despite the high stakes, the trustees to whom Nikias reports have been measured in their response, expressing sympathy for the women who say they were mistreated but publicly backing the president. The trustees came under criticism at a heated forum Wednesday that ended with the faculty senate voting to call on Nikias to resign. Los Angeles Times