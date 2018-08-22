Essential California: Rep. Duncan Hunter and his wife are indicted

A 14-acre industrial yard along the 710 Freeway remains a stubborn symbol of the bad old days of corruption that plagued the small city of Bell. What to do with the site has sparked an emotional debate touching on the city’s corrupt past, because it was forced to sell the land in 2013 to help pay back money lost to the extravagant salaries and other misdeeds of ex-City Manager Robert Rizzo and other former officials in a 2010 corruption scandal. Rizzo and seven others were eventually convicted on multiple criminal charges. Now, a cement company wants to turn the property into a gravel yard, a plan fought by environmentalists and others who say the dust generated by the project would pose a health risk to the public. Los Angeles Times