Essential California: Helping out the 'Bu

“In the late ’50s and early ’60s, I grew up in East L.A. We lived closed to Sears at Olympic and Soto. The L.A. River is where my young friends and I would ride our Stingrays all the way to the beach. We never had any problems, and I was a white kid in a predominantly Hispanic neighborhood and I had lots of friends. I would take food to the homeless and listen to their stories about World War II and life on the rails. We never worried about getting hurt or kidnapped. We would ride to Dodger Stadium the same way. Things were so much simpler then, and it’s funny to think about all the dreams and ideas we had and would share on our long rides in that river.”