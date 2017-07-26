The Senate has begun debate on healthcare overhaul, but no one is sure where that will lead. I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

Debate, Yes. Repeal, No — So Far

It had the makings of a drama: mystery, suspense, protest and cheers for a veteran’s return. But with health coverage for tens of millions at stake, the final act is yet to be written. Senate Republicans voted by the slimmest of margins to start debating the repeal and potential replacement of Obamacare, yet no one knows for sure what the final bill, if any, will be. A series of votes will weigh competing proposals this week; the first one, once considered the GOP’s leading replacement proposal, saw nine Republicans vote against it. If all else fails? “Let’s return to regular order,” Sen. John McCain urged in his return to D.C. after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Congress to Trump: Don’t Touch Those Sanctions

Meanwhile, Congress is sending a strong bipartisan message to President Trump amid the Russia investigation: You can’t lift sanctions against Moscow on your own. The House voted 419 to 3 on a bill to impose tougher measures and prevent the president from unilaterally easing sanctions, which he has hinted he might do. A similar bill passed the Senate 98 to 2. Though it isn’t the first time Congress has tried to tie a president’s hands on foreign policy, it’s an unusual move, especially when the same party controls the White House and Capitol Hill.

More Politics

-- As Trump continued his public flogging of Jeff Sessions, prominent figures in Congress and conservative media rallied around the attorney general.

-- The Trump administration strengthened its crackdown on so-called sanctuary cities, but the move affects only some funds.

-- No, the Goldwater Rule has not been overturned. Psychiatrists are still prohibited from commenting on Trump’s mental state.

A Pasadena Police Officer Didn’t Buy the USC Dean’s Story

Dr. Carmen Puliafito told a Pasadena police officer he was at a hotel room where a young woman overdosed last year as a family friend to help the woman. An audio recording shows the officer expressed skepticism of that account given by Puliafito, who was then dean of USC’s medical school. “You buy it?” a social worker asks him. “No,” he replies. Even so, a required report on the overdose was not filed until three months later, after The Times made repeated requests for information.

The Cost of Football’s Violent Hits

The numbers are startling: Of 111 former NFL players whose brains were donated for postmortem examination, 110 suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a condition likely brought on by repeated blows to the head. Given that the players had shown symptoms while alive, the study’s authors say the sample is skewed and doesn’t mean severe brain damage would be found in all who’ve played football. But it does add to growing concerns about contact sports and especially young players’ participation.

A Prickly Pair Along California’s Cactus Curtain

They call it the Cactus Curtain, an imaginary line that divides Lancaster and Palmdale in the high desert. For decades the cities have battled over businesses and more. In 2013, when the local NAACP chapter sued Palmdale over elections, Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris helped out the civil rights group in his capacity as a lawyer and deposed Palmdale Mayor Jim Ledford for hours about politics, city affairs, his life and work. Four years later, that deposition has become a key part of a public corruption investigation into Ledford by the L.A. County district attorney’s office.

MUST-WATCH VIDEO

-- What’s the deal with California’s cap-and-trade program? This breaks it down in 90 seconds.

-- The cosplayer AmberSkies is a “third-grade teacher by day, and a superhero by night.”

-- How to make the waffles from the Oakland diner Brown Sugar Kitchen.

CALIFORNIA

-- The FBI says scam artists have been trying to extort ransom from dozens of people in Southern California by claiming to hold their relatives hostage in a telephone scheme.

-- The arrest of a pastor during a routine appointment with an immigration officer has sparked protest and sent worry through Los Angeles’ Latino religious community.