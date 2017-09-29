Today: What's the Price of a Jet-Set Lifestyle?

Tom Price says “taxpayers won't pay a dime for my seat on those planes,” but there’s more to the story; the GOP tax plan may not give everyone a break; Puerto Rico’s power grid needs rebuilding; and will there be a Playboy Mansion after Hugh Hefner? Here are the stories you shouldn’t miss today:

TOP STORIES

What’s the Price of a Jet-Set Lifestyle?

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price’s jet-setting ways are catching up with him, but how much of a price will he pay? Amid public criticism, government scrutiny and the “I am not happy about it” treatment from President Trump, Price says he’ll pick up part of the costs for his personal use of charter flights around the country. That amounts to $52,000, though those trips reportedly cost taxpayers more than $400,000. Even as Price was expressing regret, new questions about his use of military aircraft for two international trips emerged. The cost of those: about $500,000, according to figures first reported by Politico and confirmed by the Los Angeles Times based on military data.

More Politics

-- Immigration officials have made hundreds of arrests in an operation targeting communities they’ve identified as “sanctuary cities,” including Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Jose.

-- Trump has taken to blaming the Republican Party’s failure to repeal Obamacare on the false claim that a GOP senator has been “in the hospital” and couldn’t make the vote.

-- Twitter said it had found about 200 accounts linked to Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Trump’s Tax Plan and the Art of Deduction

The only certainties in life may be death and taxes, but figuring out what those taxes look like is a whole other matter. Under the Republican plan unveiled by Trump this week, the standard deduction would be nearly doubled, but personal exemptions would be eliminated. Given that Congress must fill in many details, it’s hard to say exactly what the effect would be for the middle class, but many analysts remain doubtful of how much it will benefit average Americans.

Puerto Rico’s Powerless Feeling

Before Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico was already struggling to keep the lights on because of poor maintenance, allegations of corruption and a heavy debt load on the power grid. Now officials say they’ll have to rebuild the entire system — a process that could take four to six months. The vast majority of the island is still without electricity, which affects everything from water supply pumps to hospital life support systems. Meanwhile, facing continued criticism, the Trump administration lifted restrictions on the delivery of goods to Puerto Rico and assigned a three-star general to oversee relief efforts.

(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times) In downtown San Juan, Puerto Rico, electric lines lie in the road and block apartment complexes. In downtown San Juan, Puerto Rico, electric lines lie in the road and block apartment complexes. ((Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times))

The Supreme Court Takes Up Union Dues and Don’ts

Should teachers and other public employees in states such as California, Illinois and New York be forced to pay union fees that support collective bargaining? Forty years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court decided that was reasonable. Now, it will be revisiting the question, and Trump appointee Justice Neil M. Gorsuch could be a deciding factor in overturning that ruling come June. Such a decision would deal a sharp blow to some very powerful unions.

For L.A.’s Homeless, It’s Hard to Take Shelter

New York City has 70,000 homeless people, the most in the nation, but relatively few sidewalk encampments. L.A. County has 58,000, and 43,000 of them sleep on the streets. Whereas New York must provide a bed for all under a state law, L.A. has taken a vastly different approach as its homeless population has exploded. The emphasis here is on building permanent housing, rather than shelter beds, which have actually declined in number since 2009. Why? Read on.

A D.A.’s Nightmare Scenario

Did an L.A. County prosecutor inadvertently tip off a gang member to where a potential witness in his case lived by including her address in a protective order? Police are investigating what happened after the gang member allegedly opened fire outside the woman’s East Hollywood home, wounding two people. “This is what every prosecutor fears,” Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey said.

FLASHBACK FRIDAY

Fifty years ago, what was mobile banking like? No smartphones, of course. But Bank of America did have this traveling branch in a Condor camper coach built on a Ford chassis. “BofA’s Valinda branch in West Covina makes a round trip of about 12 miles per day, chugs along at a respectable 35 miles per hour and gets about five miles per gallon.”

(Los Angeles Times Archive / UCLA) September 1967: Branch manager Richard D. Ayers unfurls a flag during the opening of a mobile Bank of America branch in West Covina. September 1967: Branch manager Richard D. Ayers unfurls a flag during the opening of a mobile Bank of America branch in West Covina. ((Los Angeles Times Archive / UCLA))

