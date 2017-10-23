Today: 38 Women Say This Director Sexually Harassed Them

Here are the stories you shouldn’t miss today:

TOP STORIES

38 Women Say This Director Sexually Harassed Them

He would often begin with an opening line: “My name’s James Toback. I’m a movie director. Have you ever seen ‘Black and White’ or ‘Two Girls and a Guy’?” Then, meetings framed as interviews or auditions quickly turned sexual, according to 38 women, who in separate interviews told the Los Angeles Times of similar encounters they had with the writer-director in graphic detail. When contacted by The Times, Toback denied the allegations. Reaction to the story in Hollywood has been intense, and some harked back to a 1989 Spy magazine article about Toback’s attempts to pick up women.

Plus:

-- In interviews with The Times, nearly a dozen people with ties to the fashion industry say Harvey Weinstein used fashion as a pipeline to women.

-- Bill O’Reilly reportedly paid $32 million to settle a sexual harassment claim just before he signed his last contract with Fox News.

-- Everyone is outraged over sexual harassment, but will this moment bring real change?

Trump: It’s Time to Talk Turkey on Taxes

The Republicans’ overhaul of the tax code hasn’t been written yet, but President Trump is putting on the pressure to have a bill passed and on his desk by Thanksgiving — or else, he suggests, Congress should forgo taking a break for Turkey Day. But lawmakers have suggested even having something hammered out by the end of the year would be optimistic, given the lack of consensus in the GOP and the intricate nature of tax law.

The Confederate Monuments Rise Again

Since violence broke out in Charlottesville, Va., in August and Trump made his comments, we’ve seen officials across the Deep South remove Confederate monuments from public places. But, quietly, a generation of Confederate markers is going up on private land, cemeteries and old battlefields. Those funding the construction say they want their great-great-grandparents’ legacy to live on, but some also promote a revisionist history in which slavery was not a major cause of the Civil War.

The Calm Before the Catalan Storm

It was a quiet Sunday in Barcelona’s medieval Gothic Quarter, but that calm will surely be broken later this week, as the political fight between the regional Catalan government and the powers in Madrid comes to a head. Spain’s Senate is expected to vote Friday to approve the prime minister’s call to impose direct rule on Catalonia — taking control over Catalan police, public media and finances.

China Turns Its Propaganda Up to 11

As China’s Communist Party congress wraps up this week, there’s one question on everyone’s minds: Exactly how much more power will President Xi Jinping exert afterward? In his first five-year term, Xi has ramped up control on virtually every front. Even loudspeakers that broadcast Communist Party dictates have returned to some villages for the first time since the Mao Tse-tung era. For those not willing to toe the party line, the consequences can be dire.

Brynn Anderson / Associated Press A Civil War reenactor kneels at the new Unknown Alabama Confederate Soldiers monument in the Confederate Veterans Memorial Park in Brantley, Ala. A Civil War reenactor kneels at the new Unknown Alabama Confederate Soldiers monument in the Confederate Veterans Memorial Park in Brantley, Ala. (Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)

OUR MUST-READS FROM THE WEEKEND

-- California’s deadliest wildfires were decades in the making. “We have forgotten what we need to do to prevent it,” says one historian.

-- The deadly attack on U.S. soldiers in Niger has demonstrated that clandestine jihadis are posing a growing danger to American forces in Africa.

-- They went to Syria to fight Islamic State. Now two Americans find themselves in limbo.

-- Columnist Steve Lopez visited an old standby, Tolliver’s barbershop, to get the lowdown on the flag, the military, police shootings, the NFL and Trump.

