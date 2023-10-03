Advertisement
‘Multiple victims’ in shooting at Morgan State University in Baltimore, police say

A sign says "Morgan State University" in front of a building.
Morgan State University is a public historically Black research university in Baltimore.
(Washington Post via Getty Images)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Multiple victims were reported Tuesday night at the scene of a shooting at Morgan State University in Baltimore, city police said.

Around 10 p.m., Baltimore police were responding to an active shooter situation in the 1700 block of Argonne Drive, according to a social media post. The address is the site of a Morgan State student dormitory, the Baltimore Banner reports.

About 40 minutes later, police confirmed there were “multiple victims involved” and advised people in the area to shelter in place.

Morgan State advised people to stay away from the areas near the school’s Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center.

Special agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were headed to the scene to assist police, the Banner reported.

The school has a population of around 9,000 students, including more than 7,600 undergraduates.

Christian Martinez

