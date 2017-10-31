Today: The October Indictment Surprise

With three former Trump campaign aides having been criminally charged, the special counsel’s investigation into Russian election meddling has entered a new phase. Here’s what you need to know:

The October Indictment Surprise

Paul Manafort was the “international man of mystery” who once ran Donald Trump’s presidential campaign; Richard W. Gates III, his top deputy. George Papadopoulos, a Trump campaign foreign policy advisor who was a virtual unknown. Now, Manafort and Gates are under house arrest after pleading not guilty to charges of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering in a multimillion-dollar financial scheme that prosecutors say ran from 2006 to 2017. Court papers show Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents and became a cooperating witness for the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, over the summer. At least one prominent Democrat didn’t come away unscathed either: Tony Podesta, brother of Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager, stepped down from his firm amid revelations Manafort once solicited it to work on a Ukraine lobbying campaign.

Trump’s One-Two Counterpunch

If Monday’s announcement of indictments in the Russia investigation represented a one-two punch from Mueller, President Trump and his supporters have adopted their own one-two counterpunch. Trump’s first response on Twitter: “Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren’t Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus?????” Trump wrote. “… Also, there is NO COLLUSION!” So how will a deeply divided public react to this and the next steps in the investigation?

Manafort: Champagne Wishes and Caviar Dreams

Manafort helped run successful presidential campaigns for Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and Trump. He served as a strategist and advocate for Philippine strongman Ferdinand Marcos and Zaire’s ruthless ruler Mobutu Sese Seko. He lobbied for and advised Kremlin-backed Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich. And he became very wealthy, so much so that prosecutors say he spent millions renovating a house and $520,400 in clothes from one Beverly Hills business alone. Where did he shop? No one on Rodeo Drive was saying, but former partner Roger Stone Jr. says Manafort does have “excellent taste when it came to suits and ties.”

Kevin Spacey’s Real-Life House of Cards

Hollywood is being rocked by yet another allegation of sexual misconduct by one of its most lauded figures: Just hours after a report in which actor Anthony Rapp alleged that Kevin Spacey had made a sexual advance toward him in 1986 when Rapp was 14 years old, Spacey issued a conditional apology and announced, “I choose now to live as a gay man.” For many, Spacey’s response brought further outrage. Meanwhile, Netflix says Spacey’s series “House of Cards” will end after the sixth season.

The Dodgers Have a Method Amid the Madness

It may not yet qualify as the best World Series ever, but as columnist Bill Plaschke writes, it’s been the craziest. Tonight, the Dodgers head into a must-win Game 6 at home, trailing three games to two — on Halloween, the freakiest night of the year. Will that cause Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to deviate from the game plan that guided the team through a remarkable regular season and playoff run? It’s highly unlikely. So what will happen tonight? The Dodgers’ Yasiel Puig has a bold prediction: “It’s not going to finish Tuesday. There’s going to be a Game 7.”

