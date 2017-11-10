Today: The Accusers and the Many Accused

From Alabama to Hollywood, it’s been another week of shocking allegations with consequences for powerful men.
TOP STORIES
The Accusers and the Many Accused
In Alabama, the race for a seat in the U.S. Senate has been thrown into doubt after Republican religious-right candidate Roy Moore was accused of initiating a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl in 1979, an allegation he strongly denies. In Sacramento, documents show the California Legislature has investigated 31 allegations of sexual harassment since 2006. In Hollywood, Kevin Spacey’s career is in shambles amid growing allegations of sexual harassment and assault. And these three developments are just scratching the surface. To wit:
-- L.A. prosecutors have formed a special task force to examine the accusations of sexual assault roiling Hollywood, as local law enforcement agencies investigate allegations made against Harvey Weinstein, director James Toback and actor Ed Westwick, among others.
-- Five women went on the record to accuse comic Louis C.K. of inappropriate sexual behavior.
-- While many top GOP officials called on Moore to step down if the allegations against him are true, one Alabama state official said: “Take Joseph and Mary. Mary was a teenager and Joseph was an adult carpenter. They became parents of Jesus.”
A Tale of Two Tax Bills
For tax policy wonks, it may be the best of times and the worst of times. Congressional Republicans have advanced two competing visions of tax reform. Among the biggest potential losers in both plans are residents of California and other high-cost states who rely heavily on deductions for state, local and property taxes. The House is aiming for a vote next week.
How ‘America First’ Is Playing in Asia
President Trump’s tour of Asia continues in Vietnam today. Though his deferrals from service and various Vietnam War-related comments have spurred much controversy, the focus here will be his attendance at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit (and a possible side meeting with Vladimir Putin). For all of Trump’s tough trade talk, no Asian leaders have budged on concessions — and many Chinese elite see his “America first” policy as an opening for China to exert even more influence.
Looking for a Political Fight? Hello, Governor
California’s elections for U.S. senator and governor are still a year away, but they’ll be among the most watched races for how the fight within the Democratic Party is going. Centrist Sen. Dianne Feinstein is far ahead of her top progressive rival, according to a new USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times poll. The governor’s race is a different story: Gavin Newsom leads Antonio Villaraigosa by more than 10 percentage points, but the gubernatorial election could be the most competitive since 2010. At least one thing seems clear: Democrats have an iron grip on both races.
A Celebration That’s Like a Symphony
At a time when many classical music organizations are cutting back, the Los Angeles Philharmonic is pulling out all the stops to celebrate its 100th birthday next year. Fifty works from some of the world’s most noted composers will premiere. A bike-and-pedestrian event will offer performances along a 7.5-mile route from Disney Hall to the Hollywood Bowl. And starchitect Frank Gehry will design a home for music director Gustavo Dudamel’s youth music education project.
FLASHBACK FRIDAY
On Nov. 11, 1918, after more than four years of battle that claimed millions of lives, World War I ended when Germany signed an armistice. Like much of America, the city of Los Angeles came to a halt, as people took to the streets to celebrate. The next year, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Armistice Day a holiday. In 1954, it became Veterans Day, which this year is being observed today.
MUST-WATCH VIDEO
-- Highlights of President Trump’s and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s comments in China.
-- Film critic Justin Chang reviews a new adaptation of “Murder on the Orient Express.”
-- Reporter Lindsey Thiry asks the Rams to sum up their 6-2 start in one word.
CALIFORNIA
-- State health officials have stepped up hepatitis A prevention efforts in recent days to fight California’s massive outbreak.
-- Authorities say a “Dreamer” who sued the Trump administration for being deported has been arrested after reentering the country illegally.
-- A Santa Monica parking lot mogul has been charged with bilking the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs out of $11 million.
-- Bruce Teruo Kaji, who helped found the Japanese American National Museum in Little Tokyo, has died at age 91.
YOUR WEEKEND
-- Time to start planning out Thanksgiving — check out our recipes, turkey buying guide, pie recommendations and more.
-- It’s also not too early to think about the holidays. Our holiday gift guide is here to help.
-- You must remember this: “Casablanca” is back in theaters for a couple of days.
-- Want tips on packing, holiday travel and airline booking? Join us on Sunday.
HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS
-- Film critic Kenneth Turan says “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” sends a blistering message on the nature of grief, revenge, violence and despair.
-- Actress Beanie Feldstein kills it in the films “Lady Bird” and “Dolly.” Yes, she’s Jonah Hill’s kid sister too.
-- A first listen of Taylor Swift’s album “Reputation” reveals the singer at her most focused.
NATION-WORLD
-- “My Democratic friends are mad at me. So what? No gumbo for them,” former Democratic Party leader Donna Brazile said on a stop in deep-left San Francisco.
-- A mystery in Mexico involves a fugitive U.S. polygamist, three slain Americans and exotic wildlife parts.
-- Millions of people are at risk of famine in Yemen, as Saudi Arabia enforces a blockade on most ports.
BUSINESS
-- Macy’s plans to close its store at Los Angeles’ Westside Pavilion mall, as well as two others in California.
-- Are video games bad for your kids? Columnist David Lazarus says experts now believe there’s little reason to worry.
SPORTS
-- Lonzo Ball continued to struggle with his shot in the Lakers' 111-95 loss to the Wizards.
-- Here are columnist Sam Farmer’s NFL picks for Week 10.
OPINION
-- Civilians have no legitimate reason to own military-style firearms.
-- The GOP tax plan could be the death of Proposition 13.
WHAT OUR EDITORS ARE READING
-- The good, the bad and the “meh”: Are American workers more optimistic with Trump as president? (BBC)
-- Rand Paul’s neighbors say they are puzzled about what caused a dispute that led to Paul’s broken ribs. (Louisville Courier Journal)
-- Astronaut Scott Kelly tells you everything you wanted to know about spending a year in orbit, including how space smells. (Atlas Obscura)
ONLY IN L.A.
Shedding tears. Consulting with a rabbi. Engaging in retail therapy. There are many ways to mourn the passing of a loved one, even if the dearly departed is a spacecraft. Scientists at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in La Canada Flintridge marked the recent demise of the Cassini spacecraft in Saturn’s atmosphere by holding a wake complete with singing and eulogies.
