Today: The Accusers and the Many Accused

From Alabama to Hollywood, it’s been another week of shocking allegations with consequences for powerful men.

TOP STORIES

The Accusers and the Many Accused

In Alabama, the race for a seat in the U.S. Senate has been thrown into doubt after Republican religious-right candidate Roy Moore was accused of initiating a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl in 1979, an allegation he strongly denies. In Sacramento, documents show the California Legislature has investigated 31 allegations of sexual harassment since 2006. In Hollywood, Kevin Spacey’s career is in shambles amid growing allegations of sexual harassment and assault. And these three developments are just scratching the surface. To wit:

-- L.A. prosecutors have formed a special task force to examine the accusations of sexual assault roiling Hollywood, as local law enforcement agencies investigate allegations made against Harvey Weinstein, director James Toback and actor Ed Westwick, among others.

-- Five women went on the record to accuse comic Louis C.K. of inappropriate sexual behavior.

-- While many top GOP officials called on Moore to step down if the allegations against him are true, one Alabama state official said: “Take Joseph and Mary. Mary was a teenager and Joseph was an adult carpenter. They became parents of Jesus.”

A Tale of Two Tax Bills

For tax policy wonks, it may be the best of times and the worst of times. Congressional Republicans have advanced two competing visions of tax reform. Among the biggest potential losers in both plans are residents of California and other high-cost states who rely heavily on deductions for state, local and property taxes. The House is aiming for a vote next week.

How ‘America First’ Is Playing in Asia

President Trump’s tour of Asia continues in Vietnam today. Though his deferrals from service and various Vietnam War-related comments have spurred much controversy, the focus here will be his attendance at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit (and a possible side meeting with Vladimir Putin). For all of Trump’s tough trade talk, no Asian leaders have budged on concessions — and many Chinese elite see his “America first” policy as an opening for China to exert even more influence.

Looking for a Political Fight? Hello, Governor

California’s elections for U.S. senator and governor are still a year away, but they’ll be among the most watched races for how the fight within the Democratic Party is going. Centrist Sen. Dianne Feinstein is far ahead of her top progressive rival, according to a new USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times poll. The governor’s race is a different story: Gavin Newsom leads Antonio Villaraigosa by more than 10 percentage points, but the gubernatorial election could be the most competitive since 2010. At least one thing seems clear: Democrats have an iron grip on both races.

A Celebration That’s Like a Symphony

At a time when many classical music organizations are cutting back, the Los Angeles Philharmonic is pulling out all the stops to celebrate its 100th birthday next year. Fifty works from some of the world’s most noted composers will premiere. A bike-and-pedestrian event will offer performances along a 7.5-mile route from Disney Hall to the Hollywood Bowl. And starchitect Frank Gehry will design a home for music director Gustavo Dudamel’s youth music education project.

FLASHBACK FRIDAY

On Nov. 11, 1918, after more than four years of battle that claimed millions of lives, World War I ended when Germany signed an armistice. Like much of America, the city of Los Angeles came to a halt, as people took to the streets to celebrate. The next year, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Armistice Day a holiday. In 1954, it became Veterans Day, which this year is being observed today.

Los Angeles Times Archive / UCLA Nov. 11, 1918: Workers from the Boos Brothers cafeteria ride through Los Angeles waving flags and singing war songs after Germany's surrender ended World War I. Nov. 11, 1918: Workers from the Boos Brothers cafeteria ride through Los Angeles waving flags and singing war songs after Germany's surrender ended World War I. (Los Angeles Times Archive / UCLA)

