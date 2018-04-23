Today: Border Patrol’s Changing of the Guard

After the deaths of at least 10 homeless men in downtown L.A. in 1978, authorities labeled Bobby Joe Maxwell the "Skid Row Stabber." He was convicted in two of the cases in 1984. Then, both convictions were overturned in 2010 after it was revealed that a jailhouse informant had lied on the stand. But Maxwell has remained in custody, as L.A. County prosecutors look to retry him — even after a massive heart attack just before Christmas that left him unable to move or speak. His family and attorneys now fear the 68-year-old may die while being held for a crime prosecutors can't prove he committed.