Today: High Stakes, Low Prep

Sen. Robert F. Kennedy had just finished his victory speech after winning the California Democratic presidential primary on June 5, 1968, and was making his way through the food service area of the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles when shots rang out. L.A. Times photographer Boris Yaro was 3 feet away. As gunman Sirhan B. Sirhan was restrained, Yaro said, “Sirhan kept trying to reach the revolver, and I was afraid he might get it, so I stuck my hand in under the guys holding him and picked up the gun. I turned away from the scuffle and was thinking, ‘It’s warm. The gun is warm,’ and all of a sudden it was taken from me…. When I turned back to the scene, RFK was slowly sinking to the floor, and I realized I had better make pictures.”