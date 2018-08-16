Today: The Secrets That California’s Police Keep

As The Times has documented in a special series over the last week, California is one of the most secretive states in protecting records of police misconduct. Not even prosecutors have direct access, much less defendants trying to prove their innocence by calling an officer’s credibility into question. So how did the law develop in the 1970s and why hasn’t it changed for decades? The final article in our series looks at the history of hardball politics at play, as lawmakers in Sacramento look at ways to increase disclosure.