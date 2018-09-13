Today: The Teen E-Cig 'Epidemic'

Clippers broadcaster Ralph Lawler has missed only three games in four decades — and witnessed the team lose more than 2,000 times in more than 3,000 games. Over the years, he saw his fellow L.A. broadcasters Vin Scully, Chick Hearn and Bob Miller celebrate championships. But he never lost hope. At the end of this NBA season, he’ll be leaving the booth: “This is my 40th year with the Clippers, my 60th year in broadcasting, my 80th year on earth … and it just seems inescapable.” Oh me, oh my.