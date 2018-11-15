Today: A Search for Lessons From the Paradise Tragedy

In disaster after disaster in California, it’s a question that keeps coming back: Could more have been done to warn people in time for them to flee? In Paradise, where the death toll from the Camp fire has risen to 56 and more than 10,000 structures have been lost, officials were concerned that a mass evacuation from the start would have created its own dangers. Instead, they hoped to clear out neighborhoods closest to the flames first. But it soon become evident the fire was moving too fast, and by the time a full-scale evacuation order came, the town was already under siege. Yet it’s also unclear whether a different strategy would have helped.