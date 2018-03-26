The politics of the March for Our Lives events

Most people are familiar with this phenomenon: You browse the web for a pair of sneakers and suddenly the shoes are following you as you read the news or scroll through social media. It might take days or weeks for you to shake the ads. Picture that, but with Trump or House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi's face following you around, and you'll get an idea of what digital advertising will look like as we head into prime midterm election season. Christine Mai-Duc reports that despite the Cambridge Analytica scandal, political advertisers are expected to spend a record $1.8 billion on digital ads this year.