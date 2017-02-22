Trump's move on transgender bathroom access sparks interest

For President Trump, commenting on social issues -- such as same-sex marriage and abortion -- has never seemed much of a priority.



Indeed, throughout the campaign Trump hardly discussed the topics.



When asked about transgender bathroom access at a town hall in April 2016, Trump said people should be able to use whichever bathroom they choose. He then moved on from the question, offering little else.



Now, it appears his administration is set to wade into the controversy.



It's a topic the conservative media loves to explore.

Here are some of today’s headlines:



Return to normalcy: Trump readies reversal of transgender bathroom lunacy In public schools (Daily Caller)



What will the Trump administration do about transgender bathroom access?



The Caller highlights White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's pronouncement on the issue: “This is a states rights issue and not one for the federal government,” Spicer told reporters.



The 'lunacy' referred to is the federal guidance President Obama issued prior to leaving office directing schools that receive federal funding to allow transgender students to use restrooms and other facilities that match their gender identities.

Several states filed suit to overturn the directive, and a federal judge issued a temporary injunction barring its enforcement, which remains in place.

Several states, following the lead of North Carolina, are seeking to implement legislation , that ban transgender people from using the bathrooms of the gender they identify with.



66 percent Of Trump voters change the channel when awards shows get too political (Daily Caller)

When Meryl Streep criticized President Trump last month in her Golden Globes speech, he replied quickly.



“Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes,” Trump tweeted.



Well, Trump can probably expect more barbs as actors (in overwhelmingly liberal Hollywood) take the stage at the Oscars on Sunday.



Lots of Trump voters can be expected to change the channel, says this piece, which highlights a new poll on the subject.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that 66% of Trump voters said they have stopped watching an awards show because a celebrity started talking about politics while accepting an award. By contrast, only 19% of Hillary Clinton’s supporters have done so.

Trump talks tolerance, decries anti-Semitism, but media remain skeptical (Fox News)

Well, Trump finally did said something to condemn the anti-Semitic vandalism and threats that have taken place since his presidential victory.

“Anti-Semitism is horrible,” Trump said in an interview with MSNBC on Tuesday.

In this piece, Howard Kurtz argues the media should give the president more credit for speaking out.

“I always think it’s unfair to blame a political leader for violence or vandalism carried out by people who support him,” he writes. “I felt the same way about critics who blamed Barack Obama for urban riots or shootings of police officers.”