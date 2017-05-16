Adam Schiff says sharing intelligence with Russians is 'mind-boggling'

Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said he is disturbed by reports that President Trump shared classified material about Islamic State with Russia.

Here's what the congressman from Burbank said during an interview on the sidelines of the Center for American Progress conference in Washington.

On what he's looking for in tonight's CIA briefing: We certainly are going to want to know whether there were any compromises of classified information, of our sources and methods, what impact this might have on our intel relationships, what mitigation steps are necessary.

On what Trump's advisors should tell him: I would hope, if reports are accurate, that someone will counsel this president about the responsibilities of his office and the need for him to be far more careful in the handling of classified information, particularly talking to the Russians.

On the hypocrisy given his attacks against Hillary Clinton for her handling of classified material: For a president who was so critical of his opponent over this issue, it is mind-boggling that he would do such a thing, if these reports are accurate. We will just have to figure out how to mitigate the damage.

On the GOP reaction: You have heard a number of Republicans speaking out about this and expressing concern. For every Republican you hear speaking publicly, there are going to be 10 more who are desperately concerned privately. We all understand, Democrats and Republicans, that if we lose a source of information on threats to the United states by ISIS, to our aircraft, to our people, it could have catastrophic consequences. This is obviously among the most important information we get. It jeopardizes our relationship with a key ally. That’s another problem, so we take this very seriously

On the needs for special counsel: I think it adds further to the public demand for an independent counsel and an independent commission. There have been so many problems vis-a-vis Russia with this administration, from a national security advisor who was fired, an attorney general had to recuse himself, an FBI director who was fired and now a president who may have disclosed classified information to the Russians. If these aren’t circumstances that warrant independent counsel, I don’t know what is.