This is our look at President Trump's administration and the rest of Washington:
- Trump on phone calls causing concern: 'Don't worry about it'
- White House calls deadly Yemen raid successful " by all standards "
- Trump witnesses return of the remains of Navy SEAL killed in action
- Rex Tillerson is confirmed as secretary of State
- Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch could fall between his hero, Scalia , and former boss, Kennedy
- Homeland Security secretary says countries on banned list "may not be taken off anytime soon"
U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley blames Russia for new fighting in Ukraine
|Tracy Wilkinson
The new U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, on Thursday blamed Russia for renewed, deadly fighting in Ukraine and said U.S. sanctions against Moscow would remain in place.
Haley's comments at her first formal appearance at the U.N. Security Council were striking because, as a candidate, President Trump had suggested he would be willing to ease sanctions on Russia.
During the campaign, Trump did not criticize President Vladimir Putin for Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 or its support for armed insurgents in eastern Ukraine.
Trump suggested at one point he might be willing to recognize Crimea as part of Russia and hinted he would consider lifting sanctions that Washington and its European allies had imposed on Moscow in response.
Trump's position on Ukraine has alarmed Europe, which fears an increasingly aggressive Russia, and was disputed by some of his Cabinet picks during their Senate confirmation hearings.
Among them was Haley, a former governor of South Carolina who is considered a rising star in the GOP.
"We do want to better our relations with Russia," Haley said Thursday at the U.N. "However, the dire situation in eastern Ukraine is one that demands clear and strong condemnation of Russian actions."
She cited suffering by the people of Ukraine after "nearly three years of Russian occupation and intervention."
Sanctions will remain in place "until Russia and the separatists it supports respect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," she added.
Renewed fighting in eastern Ukraine has killed dozens of people, including civilians, and spawned a humanitarian crisis as electricity, water and food have become scarce in some areas in the dead of winter.
The White House has not commented on the fighting in Ukraine.
A State Department statement earlier this week condemned a "dramatic" surge in violence in eastern Ukraine, citing violations of a cease-fire with heavy artillery. But it did not mention Russia.
Trump's Justice Department may crack down on thriving pot industry, but is it too big to jail?
|Evan Halper
Marijuana mogul Seibo Shen is accustomed to fighting — but it is usually on the jujitsu mat, where the undefeated 40-year-old prefers to engage completely baked.
“You know that movie ‘Drunken Master’?” he said, nodding to the cult film about a martial arts master whose secret weapon is inebriation. “It’s like that. I like to consume so much before a competition that they are literally walking me onto the mat.”
Shen, founder of a thriving start-up that hawks luxury vaporizers at $450 a pop, might want to stock up for an impending match that could prove epic. His opponent? President Trump ’s Justice Department .
Shen is among the swiftly growing ranks of marijuana entrepreneurs who could be headed for a showdown with the federal government.
The election of Donald Trump has shocked the marijuana industry into a state of high alert at a time it had planned to be gliding into unbridled growth. Trump’s nominee for attorney general, Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions , is a longtime field lieutenant in the war on drugs with unabashed hostility toward pot. It was only 10 months ago that Sessions was scolding from the dais of a Senate hearing room that the drug is dangerous, not funny and that “good people don’t smoke marijuana.”
Now he is poised to set the direction on national drug enforcement policy at the same time that eight states, including California, have legalized recreational use of the drug. Some 60 million Americans are living in states where voters have opted to allow any adult to be able to purchase marijuana.
Business leaders like Shen are betting the rapid maturity of the cannabis industry has made it too big to jail.
Homeland Security watchdog to investigate rollout of Trump's travel ban
|Del Quentin Wilber
The Department of Homeland Security's internal watchdog has begun investigating last week's controversial rollout of President Trump's refugee and immigration restrictions.
The investigation came in response to letters from Democratic lawmakers and hotline complaints, according to the inspector general's office.
In a news release late Wednesday, the office said it will look into the order and how the department adhered to court orders as well as allegations of misconduct.
Trump’s travel and refugee ban, rolled out as soon as he signed the order Friday, sparked chaos and protests at the nation’s airports over the weekend as border agents detained hundreds of people. The order temporarily halted all refugees and barred entry into the U.S. for people from seven majority-Muslim countries: Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.
Democrats and civil liberties groups have decried the order as unfairly targeting Muslims, and security experts said it could do more harm than good by stoking anti-American sentiment overseas without reducing the danger of terrorism at home.
Two Democratic senators from Illinois, Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, requested the investigation.
Many Republicans, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, have defended the measure as providing a necessary pause to "make sure that the vetting standards are up to snuff so we can guarantee the safety and security of our country."
White House says Yemen raid that killed Navy SEAL 'is a successful operation by all standards'
|Michael A. Memoli
The White House on Thursday stood by its characterization of a covert counter-terrorism operation in Yemen as a success, a day after after the Pentagon concluded that civilians were likely killed and President Trump honored the Navy SEAL gunned down in the assault.
"It's hard to ever call something a complete success, when you have the loss of life or people injured," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said. Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens, 36, was the first known combat fatality of Trump's presidency.
"But I think when you look at the totality of what was gained to prevent the future loss of life ... it is a successful operation by all standards," Spicer added.
Trump traveled Wednesday to Dover Air Force Base to join Owens' family as his remains were returned to the U.S.
Three other U.S. service members were also wounded in the raid, and more than a dozen women and children were killed. U.S. officials have said some of the women were militants, but after images surfaced on social media of the bodies of dead women and children, purportedly from the raid, the Pentagon acknowledged late Wednesday that civilians were also likely killed.
The operation was planned as an assault on what U.S. officials had concluded was likely a headquarters for Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, an offshoot of the terrorist group that itself has repeatedly attacked in the West. It claimed responsibility for the massacre at Charlie Hebdo magazine in Paris in 2015 that killed 12.
U.S. officials wanted to gather computers and other electronics believed to contain intelligence about the group.
In a statement Sunday, Trump called the raid "successful," noting that 14 militants were killed and that intelligence was seized "that will assist the U.S. in preventing terrorism against its citizens and people around the world."
But the raid devolved unexpectedly into a firefight, killing Owens and wounding the other service members, in addition to the women and children.
Amid new reports raising questions about the operation, Spicer offered an unusually detailed public accounting of the decision-making process, emphasizing that planning for the operation began during the Obama administration.
The Pentagon signed off on the operation Dec. 19 and other agencies gave their approval in the ensuing weeks. Among the conclusions, Spicer said, was to wait to launch the raid until the next moonless night, which would not occur until after Trump took office.
On Jan. 24, the new Defense secretary, James Mattis, conveyed his support for the operation and forwarded it to the White House.
Trump dined the next day with an expanded team including Mattis, Vice President Mike Pence, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, senior counselor Jared Kushner, chief strategist Steve Bannon, National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, CIA Director Mike Pompeo and military leaders including Joint Chiefs Chairman Joseph Dunford.
"The indication at that time was to go ahead," Spicer said. "This was a very, very well-thought-out and executed effort."
Trump's EPA pick poised to survive Senate fight, but his brewing battle with California will be harder to win
|Evan Halper and Chris Megerian
President Trump’s nominee to run the Environmental Protection Agency survived a rancorous committee vote Thursday, putting him on the path to full Senate confirmation and a confrontation with California.
Scott Pruitt, who oil and gas companies are betting will help them reassert dominance over the energy economy, has cast doubt on California’s power to force automakers to build more efficient, cleaner-burning cars.
But he soon may learn that battles like the one he appears poised to launch can be full of unpleasant surprises.
The landmark environmental policy that the EPA nominee called into question — giving California unique authority to set tough rules for car and truck emissions — has proved resilient. So has California.
Many such provocations by past administrations eager to flex their executive muscle have gone sideways. They have bogged previous White Houses down in years-long, politically bruising regulatory and legal disputes, during which the president who set out to teach an early lesson to assertive states ends up getting schooled by them.
“Announcing that you are going to give your supporters what they want by picking off a few high-profile policies and rescinding them is really easy,” said Jody Freeman, a professor at Harvard Law who served as White House counselor for energy and climate change under the previous administration. “Doing it is much harder.”
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson tries to calm concerns on his first day in office
|Tracy Wilkinson
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson marked his first day of work Thursday by acknowledging turmoil in the department he will lead and urging anxious employees "not to let personal convictions overwhelm our work on one team."
He stepped into the grand lobby at the State Department, flanked by dozens of national flags and hundreds of employees, and invoked a folksy humor and calm manner, even though his message was firm.
"Hi. I'm the new guy," he told the crowd in a Texas drawl.
He chose not to dwell on policy, except to say that American security abroad was a "core value."
He said he wanted to focus on the men and women who now work for him, calling them the world's finest public servants and the "brick and mortar" of U.S. diplomacy.
He sought to reassure them that he values their service and their opinions, even when they diverge from administration policy.
But, he said, it was time to put differences aside and get to work.
"We must all remain focused on the mission at hand before us," Tillerson said. "I remind you our undertakings are larger than ourselves or our personal careers."
Acknowledging widespread disappointment over the outcome of the presidential election, he urged the crowd "not to let personal convictions overwhelm our work on one team."
The State Department has been in an uproar in recent days over some of President Trump's early actions overseas.
More than 800 diplomats and Foreign Service employees signed a letter of dissent to register their concern after Trump ordered a suspension of most travel and immigration from seven mostly-Muslim nations.
Tillerson received sustained, polite applause from the crowd, some of whom had waited more than an hour while he attended the national prayer breakfast with Trump.
The only cheers came when Tillerson thanked veteran diplomat Thomas Shannon, the undersecretary for political affairs who has been acting secretary of State since John F. Kerry departed on Jan. 20.
Tillerson concluded his comments by noting the list of names inscribed on the lobby wall of U.S. diplomats who were killed in the line of duty. He said he will ensure the list is up to date and will pay homage to them.
That gesture stood in contrast to Trump's visit to the Central Intelligence Agency a day after his inauguration, when he did not mention gold stars engraved in the lobby wall to honor slain CIA officers and analysts.
Aaron David Miller, who served as a Middle East envoy for Democratic and Republican administrations, praised Tillerson's opening day comments.
"He speaks to State employees as if he's going to be State's man at [the White House] not [the White House] man at State," he said.
During his Senate confirmation hearing, Tillerson came under fire from Democrats for his international business deals as chief executive of ExxonMobil, the global oil giant, and his personal friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
But at the prayer breakfast on Thursday, Trump said Tillerson's business ties to leaders around the globe were "a good thing."
"I think he's going to go down as one of the great, great secretaries," Trump said.
GOP senators bypass Democrats to move Trump EPA pick ahead
|Associated Press
Republicans voted to send to the full Senate the nomination of President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday.
The vote came after Republican suspended committee rules to muscle through the vote, because Democrats boycotted the meeting.
Seats reserved for the 10 Democrats on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee were empty Thursday as the meeting to advance the nomination of Scott Pruitt was gaveled to order. Accusing the absent Democrats of obstruction, the remaining 11 Republicans voted unanimously to suspend rules requiring at least two members of the minority party to be present for a vote to be held.
In 2013, GOP members of the same committee boycotted a similar committee meeting on Gina McCarthy, President Obama's then-nominee for EPA administrator. McCarthy was eventually approved by the Senate, serving in the post until Trump's inauguration.
Trump on 'tough' phone calls to foreign allies: 'Don't worry about it'
|Noah Bierman
President Trump seemed to acknowledge a recent string of "tough" phone calls to foreign allies, saying at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday that they were part of what he characterized as an effort to straighten out a troubled world.
"Believe me when you hear about the tough phone calls I'm having, don't worry about it," Trump said.
The comments came after the White House and the Mexican government denied reports by the Associated Press and Mexican media that he threatened to send U.S. troops to Mexico to fight "bad hombres" during a call with President Enrique Peña Nieto.
A separate report in the Washington Post described a testy call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in which he angrily denounced a refugee agreement with the government and ended the scheduled hourlong call less than halfway through.
The calls have caused alarm, given the importance and history of America's strategic alliances.
Trump cast the calls as part of a hard-charging approach that he argues is necessary. "The world is in trouble but we're going to straighten it out," he said. "That's what I do."
Trump also performed another presidential first on Thursday: boasting about his television ratings on "The Apprentice" during the Prayer Breakfast while mocking former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. Presidents have attended the annual breakfast since the Eisenhower administration, usually using it to express humility. Trump was introduced by Mark Burnett, the show's producer, who also produced a miniseries series, "The Bible."
"They hired a big big movie star," Trump said of Schwarzenegger, who replaced him on the show. "We know how that turned out. The ratings went down the tubes. It's been a total disaster.
"I want to just pray for Arnold, if we can, for those ratings," he added.
But there were also serious moments, in which Trump promised to fight for religious liberty proposals sought by Christian conservatives, spoke about the sacrifice made by the military and of the emptiness of material wealth in comparison to spiritual richness. He said many of his wealthiest friends are "very miserable, unhappy people."
"The quality of our lives is not defined by our material success but by our spiritual success," he said. "I tell you that as somebody who has had tremendous material success."
Trump dials up Iran rhetoric in early morning tweets
|Associated Press
Iran was on the verge of collapse until the U.S. gave it a "lifeline" in the form of the nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers, President Trump said Thursday.
"Iran has been formally PUT ON NOTICE for firing a ballistic missile," Trump tweeted. "Should have been thankful for the terrible deal the U.S. made with them!"
Trump was repeating comments made a day earlier by national security advisor Michael Flynn,
Trump also tweeted, "Iran was on its last legs and ready to collapse until the U.S. came along and gave it a life-line in the form of the Iran Deal: $150 billion."
Flynn said Wednesday that the "Obama administration failed to respond adequately to Tehran's malign actions" and put Iran "on notice," without elaborating on what actions may be taken.
Trump asks: 'No federal funds?' for UC Berkeley after protests halt Milo Yiannopoulos speech
President Trump suggested in an early morning tweet that that federal funds could be taken from UC Berkeley after violent protests caused school officials to halt a planned speech by conservative firebrand Milo Yiannopoulos.
University officials called off the event about two hours before Yiannopoulos was to speak at the student union, where more than 1,500 people had gathered outside. Some hurled metal barricades and others smashed windows.
“This is not a proud night for this campus, the home of the free-speech movement,” said Dan Mogulof, a Berkeley spokesman.
It’s unclear whether Trump was actually threatening to cut funding or making some kind of rhetorical point. The larger UC system , for which Berkeley is the flagship campus, receives billions of dollars from the federal government to fund a variety of programs, notably research, student aid and healthcare programs.
Update
8:25 a.m.: This post was updated with information about the university's federal funding. It also clarifies that Trump's intent was not immediately clear.
Did Trump threaten to send troops to Mexico to help fight 'bad hombres?' Mexico says no
|Kate Linthicum
The Mexican government on Wednesday vehemently denied reports that President Trump threatened to send American soldiers into Mexico during a phone call with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.
Such a threat “did not happen during that call,” said a government statement released on Twitter on Wednesday night.
"I know it with absolute certainty there was no threat,” Peña Nieto spokesman Eduardo Sanchez said in a radio interview. “The things that have been said are nonsense and a downright lie."
Navy SEAL raid in Yemen probably killed civilians, including children, Pentagon says
|W.J. Hennigan
Civilians, including children, were probably killed in Yemen on Sunday during a predawn special operations raid, U.S. military investigators have determined, an assault in which a decorated Navy SEAL commando also died.
The raid was the first known counter-terrorism operation and first confirmed combat fatality under President Trump.
U.S. Central Command, which oversees military operations in the Middle East, said in a statement late Wednesday that an unspecified number of civilians were probably killed in the midst of a fierce battle that included gunfire, hand grenades and airstrikes.
“The known possible civilian casualties appear to have been potentially caught up in aerial gunfire that was called in to assist U.S. forces in contact against a determined enemy that included armed women firing from prepared fighting positions, and U.S. special operations members receiving fire from all sides to include houses and other buildings,” the statement said.
Chief Special Warfare Operator William “Ryan” Owens, 36, was killed and three other Navy SEAL Team 6 members were wounded during the raid, which was launched in central Yemen on a headquarters building belonging to Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula.
Among those reportedly killed was the 8-year-old daughter of Anwar Awlaki, the American-born Al Qaeda leader who was based in Yemen and killed in a 2011 drone strike.
The Pentagon had typically relied on drone strikes against the terrorist group, but U.S. commanders suspected they had found the group's headquarters and wanted to collect computers, electronic devices and other information inside in the hopes it could provide insight into planning of terrorist plots.
U.S. military officials initially denied allegations of civilian casualties in the nearly hourlong raid. But after images of dead women and children were shared on social media allegedly from the raid, the military said it was investigating.
“Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula has a horrifying history of hiding women and children within militant operating areas and terrorist camps, and continuously shows a callous disregard for innocent lives,” Col. John J. Thomas, U.S. Central Command spokesman, said in a statement.
“That’s what makes cases like these so especially tragic.”
White House puts Iran 'on notice' after missile test and Houthi attack on Saudi ship
|W.J. Hennigan
The U.S. has put Iran “on notice” for carrying out a medium-range ballistic missile test and attacks by proxy forces on a Saudi frigate, White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn said Wednesday, a cryptic comment that appeared to signal the Trump administration is taking a tougher stance on Iran than its predecessor.
“The Trump administration condemns such actions by Iran that undermine security, prosperity, and stability throughout and beyond the Middle East and place American lives at risk,” Flynn told reporters at the White House.
Iran’s first real test of the Trump administration came Sunday, when the U.S. military tracked an Iranian missile launch at a site more than 130 miles east of Tehran.
The missile was tracked flying southward 650 miles before exploding when its reentry vehicle failed, according to U.S. officials who weren’t authorized to speak publicly on what their intelligence showed.
Flynn said the launch was a violation of a United Nations resolution passed shortly after the landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers was reached. President Obama was a major proponent of the deal.
“The Obama administration failed to respond adequately to Tehran’s malign actions — including weapons transfers, support for terrorism, and other violations of international norms,” Flynn said, adding that “Iran continues to threaten U.S. friends and allies in the region.”
Resolution 2231 calls on Iran “not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons, including launches using such ballistic missile technology.”
The U.N. has not yet determined whether the launch was a violation, but Iran has repeatedly maintained that missile development is within its rights to self-defense against attack from Israel, its longtime regional adversary.
Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif denied any violation as a result of the test and cautioned Washington over escalating tensions, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.
"We hope that Iran's defense programs — which are out of the sphere of the Resolution 2231 and the nuclear deal — will not become a pretext for political games," Zarif said Tuesday.
Separately, Houthi rebels launched a suicide boat attack Monday against a Saudi Arabian military frigate as it transited off Yemen’s western coast in the Red Sea, killing two crew members and wounding three others.
The Houthis, a Shiite Muslim group backed by Iranian money and weapons, have been locked in a war with a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen since 2015 when they forced the country’s U.S.-backed president into exile and quickly swept across the Arab world's poorest nation.
Three boats packed with explosives attacked the frigate, which was carrying 176 people, according a coalition statement, but the vessel was able to continue operating.
The Houthis said a guided missile hit the Saudi frigate, not explosives-packed boats. Footage released by Houthis showed a fiery explosion..
In October, President Obama authorized a U.S. Navy destroyer to launch cruise missile attacks against coastal radar sites along the western coast of Yemen, in the same area the Saudi vessel was targeted.
The Pentagon alleged that the U.S. guided-missile destroyer Mason was targeted by missiles fired from Hudaydah, a rebel-controlled area in western Yemen. The ship was not hit and no one aboard was injured.
2:32 p.m.: This story was updated with comment from Iran's foreign minister.
Trump administration further clarifies travel ban, exempting green card holders
|Noah Bierman
The Trump administration has clarified language in its travel ban affecting seven majority-Muslim countries to make clear that green card holders from those countries do not need to get a waiver before entering the U.S., the White House said Wednesday.
White House spokesman Sean Spicer announced the change during a briefing with reporters, saying it was made in the name of efficiency.
"They no longer need a waiver because if they are a legal permanent resident, they won't need it anymore," Spicer said.
The ban, issued Friday, has caused confusion at U.S. airports and sparked lawsuits. It bars incoming travelers from seven countries — Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and Libya — for 90 days and blocks refugees from around the world for 120 days.
Trump goes to Delaware to witness return of remains of Navy SEAL killed in botched Yemen raid
|Michael A. Memoli
President Trump headed Wednesday to partake for the first time in one of the most solemn rituals of the office, witnessing the return of the body of a Navy SEAL killed this week in the first known counter-terrorism operation of Trump's presidency.
Trump made an unannounced trip to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to join the family of Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens, 36, who died during a raid on a compound used by Al Qaeda's Yemen-based offshoot in the country's Bayda province.
The operation began as a mission to gather computers and electronic devices believed to contain information about the organization, Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, and possibly about terrorist plots in the works. But it devolved unexpectedly into a firefight that also killed more than a dozen women and children.
Among those reportedly killed was the 8-year-old daughter of Anwar Awlaki, the American-born Al Qaeda leader who was based in Yemen and killed in a 2011 drone strike. Awlaki has been cited as the inspiration for several major attacks in the West, including the San Bernardino shootings.
The special operations raid had been planned for more than two months and was awaiting approval, said U.S. officials, who weren’t authorized to speak publicly on the clandestine operation.
President Obama opted not to sign off on it because plans called for the raid to take place on the next moonless night in Yemen, which was not until Jan. 28, after he left office. Trump then approved the operation after he took office.
Owens' family requested privacy, and Trump's appearance was closed to press.
Media coverage of the transfers were banned in 1991 during the Gulf War, in response to an episode two years earlier in which a television network showed split-screen images of a jovial President George H. W. Bush and the coffins of U.S. personnel killed in Panama.
The policy was lifted during the Obama administration after a review.
The remains of service members killed in action are brought to the Delaware base in flag-draped coffins, then carried by a six-person team to a vehicle to be taken to the Port Mortuary. According to the Air Force, the so-called dignified transfer is conducted for every service member who dies in a theater of operation.
Obama traveled to Dover several times to witness such transfers, first in October 2009. He returned in 2011 to witness the remains of 30 service members killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan being brought back to the U.S.
In a speech in December, Obama said the visits to Dover made real the potential costs of decisions he made to send troops into conflict.
Confirmation of Betsy DeVos as secretary of Education in peril as two GOP senators defect
|Evan Halper
President Trump is facing his most serious Cabinet confirmation battle yet after two GOP senators on Wednesday announced that they will vote against his nominee for secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos.
In speeches on the Senate floor, Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said they were troubled by what they said was DeVos' lack of understanding of public school issues beyond her signature cause of promoting school choice in struggling urban communities. Their plans to vote against DeVos threw the nomination into turmoil.
Late Wednesday, DeVos' nomination took another hit, from Eli Broad, the billionaire philanthropist who has funded many education reform efforts, especially charter schools. Broad sent a letter to senators calling DeVos unqualified.
"With Betsy DeVos at the helm of the U.S. Department of Education, much of the good work that has been accomplished to improve public education for all of America’s children could be undone,” Broad wrote.
He said he initially had questions about her desire for “unregulated” charter schools and vouchers, and that her performance at her confirmation hearing had increased his doubts.
DeVos currently does not have any support from Senate Democrats. She will need every remaining Republican to vote for her to force a tie on the Senate floor, which could then be broken by Vice President Mike Pence.
White House officials expressed confidence that DeVos would be confirmed despite the opposition from Murkowski and Collins. Opponents focused attention on Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, who has not yet declared his intentions.
The fissure in the Senate GOP caucus over her nomination created a considerable political headache for the new administration. It will likely delay the confirmation of Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions, Trump’s nominee for attorney general, as Sessions' vote will now be crucial to winning approval for DeVos.
The turbulence reflects the challenges Trump faces in working with Congress, even when it is controlled by his own party. And it comes at a time when some fellow Republicans are eager to send the administration the message that failing to work in concert with Congress -- as Trump neglected to do before issuing poorly executed executive orders on immigration -- can be perilous to his agenda.
In her floor speech, Collins said DeVos’ focus on charter schools and vouchers “raises the question about whether or not she fully appreciates that the secretary of Education’s primary focus must be on helping states and communities … strengthen our public schools.”
Collins said she was “troubled and surprised” that DeVos lacked familiarity with the landmark Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, guaranteeing appropriate education to children with special needs.
Murkowski said she had received thousands of calls from voters expressing alarm about DeVos. “They’re very concerned that Mrs. DeVos will force vouchers on Alaska,” she said. “Mrs. DeVos has much to learn about our nation’s public schools, how they work and the challenges they face.”
This post was updated with news of Eli Broad's letter criticizing DeVos.
Senate confirms Rex Tillerson as Trump's secretary of State
|Tracy Wilkinson
The Senate has approved Rex Tillerson, the former chief executive of Exxon Mobil Corp., to serve as Donald Trump's secretary of State.
The nomination was approved by a 56-43 vote cast largely along party lines.
Tillerson, 64, takes over a department that has already shown its distrust of Trump's initial foreign policy.
On Tuesday, more than 800 U.S. diplomats and Foreign Service officers gave the State Department a signed memo of dissent after Trump issued an order to bar travel or immigration from seven mostly-Muslim nations.
Tillerson came under criticism during his confirmation hearings for refusing to condemn governments with confirmed records of human rights abuses, including Russia, Saudi Arabia and the Philippines.
He also faced harsh questions about whether he would be tough on Russia or would defend efforts to curb climate change, among other challenges.
At Exxon, Tillerson opposed the economic sanctions imposed on Russia after President Vladimir Putin annexed Crimea and sent troops to support separatists in Ukraine in 2014.
Tillerson said sanctions hurt U.S. businesses, and Exxon reportedly lost hundreds of millions of dollars because it had to scrap planned oil exploration and refinery projects in Russia.
Tillerson had acknowledged a close, friendly relationship with Putin, who bestowed one of the country's highest honors, the Order of Friendship, on the Exxon chief in 2013.
Trump, however, praised Tillerson as a "world-class" business executive who would bring fresh insight and global experience to the job as America's top diplomat.
Trump says Frederick Douglass did 'an amazing job'
|Noah Bierman
President Trump singled out one of the most renowned figures in American history Wednesday with the type of praise he might normally reserve for a quality subcontractor on one of his development projects.
"Frederick Douglass is an example of somebody who’s done an amazing job that is being recognized more and more, I notice," Trump said during an African American History Month listening session at the White House.
"Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks and millions more black Americans who made America what it is today. Big impact. I’m proud to honor this heritage. And we’ll be honoring it more and more."
Douglass, who escaped slavery to become a leading abolitionist and social thinker, died in 1895. His life story is a staple of most grade-school curricula. Trump was recognizing him as someone whose impact is highlighted in the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the newest major Smithsonian museum to open in Washington.
"I am very proud now that we have a museum on the National Mall where people can learn about [the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.], so many other things," Trump said before noting the interest in Douglass.
Jeff Sessions' nomination as attorney general advances to full Senate
|Associated Press
The Senate Judiciary Committee has approved the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) to be attorney general after angry exchanges between Republicans and Democrats.
The 11-9 vote was along party lines. All the panel's Democrats voted against the nomination.
The Alabama Republican is expected to be confirmed by the full Senate. Republicans have been strongly supportive of their colleague, arguing that he will follow the law and maintain traditional independence from President Trump, if needed.
Democrats have expressed doubts that Sessions would be able to say no to the president since he was one of Trump's earliest and strongest defenders in the election campaign.
They also expressed concerns about whether Sessions would be committed to civil rights, a chief priority of the Obama administration.
President Trump says it's illegal to be registered to vote in two states — but he's wrong
|Kurtis Lee
It was a forceful condemnation — a vow to wipe out a serious crime.
“I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states,” President Trump boomed on Twitter last week.
But Trump’s social media decree missed a crucial fact: It’s not illegal to be registered to vote in multiple states. It is, however, a felony to cast ballots in more than one state — yet it rarely happens.
Trump’s tweet storm about voter registration — and his unfounded claim that millions of illegal votes were cast for Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in November — has cast a spotlight on voting procedures nationwide. That spotlight has revealed some ironies.