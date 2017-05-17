A quiet morning in a White House under siege

It was a typical spring scene outside the White House on Wednesday morning.

A few student tour groups milled about in front of the cast-iron fence, each group wearing matching T-shirts in maroon, teal and pink, taking pictures of themselves with the iconic columns behind them and waving cheerfully to tourists entering the grounds.

A street performer who calls himself Silver Secret Service danced to club music blaring from a portable amplifier under a postcard-perfect blue spring sky.

Inside the West Wing, the atmosphere was more subdued.

Many of the chairs in the White House press office were empty early in the day, perhaps a result of a string of late nights handling revelations: that President Trump told Russian officials classified details about a threat from Islamic State and that former FBI director James Comey's notes seem to show that Trump asked him to drop the FBI investigation into former national security advisor Michael Flynn.

With the president out of town for most of the day to speak at the Coast Guard academy graduation in Groton, Conn., and few scheduled public events at the White House, the president's aides tried to catch their breaths.