In the final moments before President Trump’s plane touched down at Ben Gurion Airport in Israel, there were fears that the president’s arrival had been marred by a car that plowed into a narrow sidewalk in downtown Tel Aviv.

Around 11:30 a.m., Israeli police, Shin Bet officers and paramedics rushed to a congested intersection of small shops and public commuter buses, amid media reports that a driver was suspected of carrying out a ramming attack in the city’s commercial center.

“There was a giant confusion – it looked like a ramming attack,’’ said Alona Rothschild, a bystander. “It was very stressful.’’

Over decades, Israelis and Palestinians have become accustomed to militant attacks that seemed timed to complicate and upend various rounds of peace talks.

Another bystander said after being interviewed by security officers that the car was speeding and collided with a scooter, but that it looked like a traffic accident rather than a deliberate attack.

Police cordoned off the intersection with tape to keep away bystanders and reporters, making the scene resemble a militant attack.

By the time Trump’s plane had landed, the police announced that their “working assumption” was that what had taken place was actually a routine car crash. Three Israelis were taken to the hospital with light injuries, the police said.

That’s not the initial word that Trump heard: On the red carpet, Israeli Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan -- who is responsible for the police -- informed the president that it appeared that a “terror” attack at just transpired. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immediately interjected, however, to suggest it was only an accident.