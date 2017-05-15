After a week of self-inflicted chaos, Trump could see long-term costs to his presidency

The string quartet had just finished when President Trump raised his arms in triumph.

“Am I doing okay?” Trump asked, turning to chuckling Republican leaders who had once shunned him but now surrounded him in the Rose Garden to celebrate the House’s passage of a healthcare bill. “I’m president! Hey, I’m president. Can you believe it?”

That was just over a week ago, and though the path ahead in the Senate for the bill looked difficult, administration officials and supporters could truthfully say, after several false starts, that they were moving forward on their legislative agenda.

Trump changed that in a hurry.