This is a look at President Trump's administration and the rest of Washington:
- The ominous silence deepened around National Security Adviser Michael Flynn
- Trump may skip Supreme Court appeal and issue new executive order on travel ban
- Will Trump shift his approach after a week of serious setbacks?
- Trump's Mideast policy is in flux, but may become clearer when Benjamin Netanyahu visits
- After raising doubts, Trump affirms "One China" policy in call with Chinese leader
- President Trump loses court battle to reinstate travel and immigration ban.
- Top general seeks more troops for war in Afghanistan.
After early setbacks, Trump faces calls to shift tactics
|Noah Bierman and Brian Bennett
When other presidents were dealt the kind of jolting setback that President Trump received from the courts this week, they learned from those moments to alter their approaches to the job.
Trump, however, has a history of stubbornness and a self-proclaimed mission to upend almost everything his predecessors have done. That could color how he confronts the new limits on his power as he tries to make the kind of sweeping change he expected to deliver on his own.
Signs of struggle inside the White House have emerged between those who want Trump to keep his hyper-aggressive style and those who would like to see him seek more consensus.
So far, those who like new policies to land with the clatter of breaking glass have had the most sway. But Thursday’s ruling that blocked Trump from suspending the country’s refugee program and travel from seven Muslim-majority countries capped a week that saw his authority under assault on several new fronts.